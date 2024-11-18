2025 UTME: JAMB begins accreditation of CBT centers nationwide

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has kicked off the accreditation process for centers participating in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, PCA, JAMB, who issued this in a press statement to Daily Champion said, this critical step prepares centers for the annual exam

According to the statement, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers must visit the JAMB website to review the requirements for establishing a JAMB-approved CBT center. They’ll then notify the Board in writing through their state’s Zonal Director.

Established centers accredited for the 2024 UTME should register their interest through the Centre Management System (CMS) Portal.

All centers must undergo an Autobot/Autotest, a mandatory step before the physical accreditation visit.

It’s explained that only centers passing this test will qualify for a physical visit and potential approval for the 2025 UTME, the statement added.

Dr Benjamin stated that the physical accreditation exercise is scheduled for December 2024. Centers that fail the Autobot/Autotest won’t be revisited. Approved centers will be included in the 2025 UTME registration and examination process.

