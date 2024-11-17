Shape Africa’s destiny, AU official tells youths

Mr Young Piero, Africa Coordinator and Director of Parliament Africa, Caribbean, and Pacific Joint Session at the AU has called on African youths to take responsibility for shaping the continent’s destiny.

Piero gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that economic freedom could not be achieved without a shared agenda and integrated policies that would enable the free movement of African citizens across the continent.

Piero said that while the AU talked about economic freedom nations still uphold laws and policies that hinder Africa’s development.

“Import duties for Africans should be abolished, and the free movement of goods, commodities, and people must be prioritised.

“Africa needs a comprehensive blueprint for integrated policies that favor individuals, companies, investors, and industrialisation while promoting the free movement of people, ” he said.

He said that the AfCFTA, for example, was an ambitious agenda, but the free movement of people within Africa remains restricted.

“Regardless of the political systems in individual countries, collective efforts are essential to build a better future for the continent.

“A ‘mine-first’ mentality only benefits one country, not the entire continent. Africa must prioritise unity and shared progress.

“I call on African youth to take responsibility for shaping the continent’s destiny. Africans must work together with respect and unity,” he said.

Piero further explained that the AU’s Agenda 2063 will remain unrealised unless citizens actively contribute to this vision.

He also said that citizens should commit to building functional systems, governments, policies, and a unified continent.

He noted that while the ideal time to implement such policies was 50 years ago, ‘the present is the next best opportunity. “

He also emphasised that without free human mobility, the vision of Agenda 2063 cannot progress.

“Ten years of Agenda 2063 have already passed. It’s time to stand on our feet and harness the power of collaboration.

“A single passport is critical, even if it starts regionally with Eastern, Western, and Southern African passports as intermediate steps,” he said