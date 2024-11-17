By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government has given ultimatum to contractors handling the 10 inherited ongoing projects in Niger State to move to site without further delay and ensure quality and speedy delivery of the projects they contracted to do or risk termination of such contracts.

In the meeting of the ministry of works with stakeholders at the weekend, which had in attendance the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, the Minister of State for Works, Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, National Assembly members from Niger State, including the Senate Committee Chairman on Finance, Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa, among other stakeholders from the State, the Minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi, expressed displeasure over the attitude of some contractors handling federal roads in Niger State who he said, received various degrees of advance payment but failed or neglected to do the job thereby causing untold hardship to road users.

He warned that there would be consequences for contractors who would collect money for projects and would delay or do sub-standard jobs or lack in capacity to deliver the projects in line with the policy direction of the current administration which emphasizes speed, quality and value for money.

The 10 inherited ongoing federal road projects as listed by the Minister of Works are: 52km Agaje-Katcha-Baro road in Niger State under Contract No: 6254 handled by GR Building and Construction Nig. Ltd, dualization of Suleja – Lambata – Minna Road, Phase I in Niger State Contract No: 6077 handled by Salini Nigeria Ltd, dualization of Suleja – Lambata – Minna Road, Phase II in Niger State Contract No: 6267 handled by Salini Nigeria Ltd, dualization of Ilorin, Jebba – Mokwa – Bokani Junction Road Section 1; Jebba – Mokwa – Bokani Junction in Kwara and Niger States handled by CGC Nig. Ltd, dualization of Ilorin, Jebba – Mokwa – Bokani Junction Road Section II; Jebba – Mokwa – Bokani Junction in Kwara and Niger States handled by CGC Nig. Ltd, reconstruction of Bida – Lapai – Lambatta Road in Niger State Contract No: 6272 handled by CGC Nig. Ltd, rehabilitation of Mokwa – Makera – Tegina – Kaduna State handled by CGC Nig. Ltd, rehabilitation of Minna – Zungeru – Tegina – Kontagora Road in Niger State (Section 2) handled by Gilmor Engineering Nig Ltd, construction of Minna – Zungeru – Tegina Road in Niger State Contract No: 7732 handled by Develeco Nig Ltd/HMF Construction Ltd, reconstruction of Bida – Cernu – Wushishi – Zungeru Road in Niger State; Phase I C/No 8492 handled by Gerawa Global Engineering Ltd.

Speaking during the meeting, the Governor of Niger State expressed concern that the failure of the contractor in living up to expectation in jobs awarded to them had adversely affected the socio-economic condition of the State and was adding impetus to the security challenges encountered by the State.

He called for the revocation of the contract handled by Salini Nig. Ltd which was awarded since 2010 for lack of capacity.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Mohammed Goronyo, praised the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Works in changing the narratives in the construction industry and expressed hope that the resilience of the Ministry of Works would return Nigeria’s road infrastructure trajectory to the path of progress.

Part of the resolutions made during the meeting include: In the case of the contract handled by GR Building and Construction Nig Ltd, their impressive work was noted and it was resolved that efforts would be made to provide funds for the project through the 2025 appropriation to enable them fast-track the job.

In the matter of the jobs handled by Salini Nig. Ltd, there was consensus by stakeholders that the contractor has shown manifest lack of capacity going by the sub-standard jobs noticed in the two sections of their job and it was resolved that the contract be terminated through due process and re-awarded to a more serious and competent contractor.

A committee was set up with a mandate to liaise accordingly and do an account before the termination of the contract. The Director Legal Services was directed to issue to the contractor a notice of contract termination.

The Niger State Government was requested to recommend consultants to the Ministry to carry out the engineering design of the road following due process and subsequent supervision of the works. The design is expected to be completed within seven (7) days.

On the jobs handled by CGC Nig. Ltd, the contractor was advised to commence work immediately at the stretch between Agaie and Bida, which is reportedly a death trap, while the Ministry would release funds to them from the VOP. For the request of CGC Nig. Ltd on their second job. It was resolved that no further quantities would be approved in their favour, but Variation on Price could avail. On the Reconstruction of Bida-Lapai-Lambatat road, CGC was commended for a good job and for offering Corporate Social Responsibility services to the host community, but was advised to revisit and repair areas of the road that are folding.

On the Rehabilitation of Mokwa-Makera-Tejina-Kaduna handled by CGC, the strategic economic importance of the road to the North and the security challenges encountered along the road were noted. The contractor was advised to commence works from areas where the security threat is minimal. It was further resolved that a provision be made for the project in the 2025 appropriation.

More so, on the contract handled by Gilmor Engineering Nig Ltd, it was resolved that the Governor would extend his generous security assistance to the contractor handling the project and that the contractor should liaise with the State government in this regard. The delay by the contractor on the excuse of security challenges was frowned at, and it was therefore resolved that a warning letter be given to the contractor by the Ministry over their undue delay in the work and that VOP can not avail as requested.

On the job handled by Develeco Nig. Ltd/HMF Construction Ltd, the Governor of Niger State confirmed that Niger State government had taken over the construction of 20km of the road. Consequently, the Director, Construction and Rehabilitation was directed to write a letter to the contractor based on Section 51 of the Federal Ministry of Works Standard Conditions of Contract stating that the contract has been descoped by 20km.

On the job by Gerawa Global Engineering Ltd, the contractor was commended but advised to deploy two gangs working from the two ends for faster execution.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji, the meeting was described as a pace setting initiative for all the inherited ongoing projects in each of the States of the Federation. A feedback process was initiated, and it is hoped that there would be a meeting in January 2025 to appraise the performance of the contracts in Niger State.