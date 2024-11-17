Reps demand revocation of contracts for Renewed Hope Estate in Uyo and Oron Roads.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning has expressed dissatisfaction with the level of implementation of Renewed Hope Estate Project in Uyo, Akwa-ibom State.

The Committee also frowned at the poor job done on Umu Etuk-Spencer Esin slum upgrade road network in Oron also in the state.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante Dagomie, knocked the four contractors handing the projects, stressing the need to engage competent ones to ensure the projects are properly implemented.

This was as the Rivers lawmaker led members of the Committee on oversight to the inspects the projects in the state.

Abiante frowned at the level of implementation of the 250 housing units in Uyo by three separate contractors.

He said despite being funded up to 30 percent each by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the work done so far was less than six percent.

He added that the project which was awarded in June 2024 ought to have been completed since September 2024.

The Committee Chairman emphasized the need for the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Architect, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, to engage sincere and experienced contractors in the implementation of federal projects.

He called for a total reconstruction of the Umu Etuk-Spencer Esin road slum upgrade.

He said ”The contractor that handled this Oron road project succeeded in wasting funds allocated to it on substandard materials. As you can see the visible deplorable state of a road newly constructed in July this year, aiming to ameliorate the sufferings of the people living in this region. The Committee is not happy with this situation.

“The three different contractors namely Springwell Intercontinental Resources, Tunsoye Trust Global Link and Hyosungs Nigeria Limited handling the 250 housing units in Uruan, Uyo Capital City and this slum upgrade road in Oron Local government Area by Logine Limited, have pure intentions to sabotage the efforts of the renewed hope housing scheme of the President Bola Tinubu led administration.

The Rivers State born lawmaker directed the clerk of the legislative panel to officially invite the Minister of Urban Development and Regional Planning, and the four contractors to appear before the committee appearance before the Committee this week Thursday unfailing.

This according to the lawmaker would expose the Committee to the challenges and limitations propelling the current unsatisfied level of both projects implementation.