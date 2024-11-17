Ondo guber: INEC declares APC candidate, Aiyedatiwa victorious

.Wins landslide in 18 LGAs

.Worst election conducted by Commission – PDP

-Tinubu, Barau, others congratulate him

.As CSO’s commend peaceful poll

.Aiyedatiwa dedicates victory to Akeredolu

Cyril Mbah, Abuja Bureau

Chief, Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja and Damisi Ojo, Akure with agency reports

The All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa was declared victorious by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the 2024 Ondo governorship election on Sunday, winning all 18 Local Government Areas with a wide margin against the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ajayi Agboola.

Aiyedatiwa won with a total of 366,781 votes while his closest rival, Ajayi got 117,845.

According to the results announced by the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Olayemi Akinwunmi, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Aiyedatiwa won all the 18 local government areas in the state.

PDP’ s candidate, Ajayi had earlier criticized the election, describing it as being compromised.

Although reports across the state revealed that the election was hitch-free but huge inducement of voters by some major political parties was noticed.

It was learnt that between N15,000 and N30,000 was paid to each voter after thumb-printing depending on the political party.

However, there was jubilation across the state over the outcome of the election particularly from the APC supporters.

In the results of the 18 local government areas declared, Ayedatiwa won in all, including local government where the PDP’s governorship candidate hails from.

In Ifedore LG, APC got 14,157 to defeat PDP which polled 5,897 votes.

In Ondo East LG, APC got 8,163, defeating PDP that garnered 2,843 votes.

In IleOluji/OkeIgbo LG, APC, 16,600, PDP, 4 442, in Idanre LG, APC, 9,114, PDP, 8,940.

However, in Idanre Local Government Area, a PDP agent alleged that there was no voting in Ofosun Oniseri. He also alleged a case of ballot snatching at Alade.

The agent said votes from the ward should be expunged from the LG’s votes.

In Irele Local Government, APC got 17,117 while PDP polled 6,601. In Akoko South West, APC got 29,700 to defeat PDP which garnered 5,517.

The result from Owo Local Government Area indicated that APC polled 31,914 to defeat PDP which garnered 4,740.

In Ondo West LG, APC polled 20,755, while PDP got 6,387 votes.

In Akoko South East LG, APC polled 12140, while PDP got 2692 votes.

In Akoko North West, APC won with 25010, as PDP got 5502.

APC also won Ose LG with a total of 16555, while PDP got 4472. In Akure South LGA, APC polled 32969 votes against PDP’s 17926.

In Akoko North East, APC won with 25657 votes against the PDP’s 5072.

APC got 26,811Okitipupa and PDP polled 10,233.

While in Odigbo APC won by 26,683 votes and PDP followed by 9,348 votes.

In Ilaje APC got 24,474 while PDP polled 3,632.

In Ese Odo APC polled 14,511 and PDP had 7,814.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Sunday felicitated with the winner of Saturday’s Ondo State Governorship election, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of APC, while also commending the peaceful conduct of the process.

The President congratulated Aiyedatiwa and other candidates of the 17 political parties for the maturity and sense of purpose demonstrated during the campaigns and the election, attributing the success of the polls to the civility in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy.

It read in part, “He enjoins the political actors to allow their orderly conduct to permeate the post-election activities and processes.

“President Tinubu believes the Ondo State election was another litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, affirming that the electoral body justified the confidence of the people with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process.

“The President also commends INEC for the efficiency of uploading more than 98 per cent of results on the same day of the elections.

“President Tinubu extends his appreciation to the Nigeria Police Force, National Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, the military and other security outfits for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order.

“The President urges candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress on areas of conflict”.

Outcome of Ondo poll, a further endorsement of APC, Tinubu’s administration – Sen. Barau

Also reacting, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has hailed the APC victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, describing it as a further endorsement of the ruling party.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashiru, commended INEC for upholding the people’s will as expressed by their votes.

He also applauded the visionary leadership of the national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, which, according to him, has given the party more cohesion and ultimately led to the party’s victory in this election and other off-circle elections in Imo, Kogi and Edo states.

“The victory of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State is well-deserved. I congratulate the governor-elect, H.E. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and all our supporters on this victory. It is not just a victory for the APC but for our democracy and the people of Ondo State.

“This victory is a further endorsement of our great party, the APC, and a reaffirmation of the confidence of the people of the state in the exemplary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, called on the governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory and urged all those who contested the elections but lost to lend their support in moving Ondo State forward.

Similarly, the national leadership of APC has congratulated Aiyedatiwa, on his well deserved re-election.

While urging the governor to be steadfast, humble and magnanimous in victory by carrying everyone along, the party directed Aiyedatiwa to mend fences and make peace with other contestants like a true sportsman in the interest of the development of the state.

The ruling party said in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Barr Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary that the resounding victory in the just-concluded Ondo state gubernatorial election was a clear attestation that the administration’s policies and programmes and the campaign message of hope and consolidation have resonated deeply with the electorate.

“With this renewed mandate, we are confident that you will build upon your accomplishments, and take the state to even greater heights of social and economic development for the benefit of the good people of Ondo state,” the statement said.

The APC also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their “professionalism and patriotism in the discharge of their constitutional roles during the election.”

The party thereafter thanked the Ondo electorate for their sustained and highly valued support.

In his reaction, the Chairman, APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said, “it is humbling for me to see that the task given to us by our party, under the able leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to ensure that we came out victorious was executed to the letter, and the results have shown that all members of the Campaign Council and other subcommittees worked assiduously to achieve success.

“But I must state at this juncture that our work was made a lot easier by the good job that His Excellency, the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had done, which has been built on by his successor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the people of Ondo State.

“As the saying goes, you can’t build something on nothing! We only came here to build layers on the structure provided by Governor Aiyedatiwa and his team.

“It should be noted, however, that the winning streak of the APC in past months at various elections is a manifestation of the great strides that our leader, the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is making in his Renewed Hope Agenda of reshaping our economy and putting the country’s socio-political system in the right direction. Our people can see this, and the massive support will further boost the party’s energy to continue her economic recovery efforts.”

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa has expressed appreciation to Ondo state residents for renewing his mandate for another four years as the state helmsman.

He promised to continue to run an inclusive and participatory government, where every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress.

He said, “I feel greatly humbled and honoured by this renewed mandate you gave me. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and I pledge to work tirelessly to justify the trust you have reposed in me.

“Let me commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election. The security agencies across board are also deserving of our gratitude for being very professional in their assignment and maintaining peace throughout the exercise.

“I must appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Amhed Tinubu, GCFR for providing exemplary leadership and also ensuring a level playing ground in the just concluded election.

“I also thank my party, All Progressives Congress, under the able leadership of the National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, the National Campaign Council of Ondo Governorship Election led by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, We have enjoyed your unwavering support throughout this journey. To the State Chairman and Working Committee of our Party, Campaign team, my family and friends

“We couldn’t have achieved this huge success without your love, commitment, encouragement, and hard work. I also acknowledge and thank members of the Press for your effective coverage of the voting exercise.

While promising to run an inclusive and participatory government, the Governor said, “We will continue to prioritize the welfare of our people, foster economic growth, and ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.

“Now that the elections are over, it is time to rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear State. I therefore want to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and to invite you to collabortlate with us in the onerous task of building a better Ondo State for the overall good of our people. Let us put aside our differences and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities.

“Finally, I dedicate this victory, first to the Almighty God and second, to the memories of our departed leader and former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has described the conduct of the election as the worst election by INEC, saying the election witnessed widespread merchandising, monetization and barefaced vote buying by the APC

This was contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, noting APC have utterly impoverished Nigerians and turned poverty into a weapon of mass subjugation to manipulate the election outcome.

The statement read, “The Peoples Democratic Party and indeed all lovers of democracy in Nigeria and across the world have just witnessed the worst election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State runs short of all expectations and requirements of a free, fair and credible election as it witnessed the height of electoral swindle, deceit and manipulation by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This election witnessed widespread election merchandising, monetization and barefaced vote buying by the APC and its apparatus in government to suppress the genuine aspiration of the people.

“This devious practice by the APC was rampant and pervasive because the APC have utterly impoverished Nigerians and turned poverty into a weapon of mass subjugation which enabled it to manipulate the election and its outcome.

“We call the attention of all Nigerians and the International Community to this reprehensible practice by the APC as widely witnessed in the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State and we demand that a serious action be taken to stem such if Nigeria’s democracy must survive.

“In the meantime, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP will be having a more detailed review of the election and its outcome and take appropriate action in the defence of our Democracy.”