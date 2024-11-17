FG to adopt new strategies to boost food production

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Federal Government, in an effort to enhance food security, has outlined several initiatives and adopted priorities aimed at enhancing food production in the country.

The initiatives include sidelining middlemen and delivering of agricultural inputs direct to farmers, the repositioning of agricultural institutions, as well as deepening the engagement among farmers, herders and communities to curb frequent clashes.

Minister for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, who outlined these measures while addressing the 46th meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Food Security, held in Calabar, Cross River said the measures were necessary for the growth of agriculture.

The ministry’s media team at the conference quoted Kyari in a statement as saying that “as priority actions, ongoing tasks include the delivery of agro-inputs direct to farmers, the repositioning of agricultural institutions, and deepening the engagement among farmers, herders, and communities.”

The minister added that “other initiatives include collaboration on water resource irrigation schemes, soil fertility programmes and information systems, the establishment of laboratories in research institutes, and the repositioning of relevant universities, faculties, and colleges of agriculture.”

Kyari emphasised that the meeting serves as a platform for appraising existing policies, programmes, and projects at the national and sub-national levels to foster synergy, best practices, entrepreneurship, livelihood, as well as growth in the sector.

He urged participants to uphold the principles of inclusiveness, transparency, prioritisation, and partnership for collective agribusiness undertakings in the country.

In his remarks,the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu,represented by his Deputy, Peter Odey, assured that the state government would continue to support smallholder farmers with agricultural inputs and financial grants to ensure increase in food production.

He pledged that the state government would continue to partner with the Federal Government to implement the agricultural policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu geared towards achieving food and nutritional security.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi stated that government aims to use infrastructure, technology, and entrepreneurship as fundamental elements in exploring agricultural potential, sectoral linkages, and social inclusion for food security in the country.

The council meeting, which is an annual event, was attended by state commissioners of agriculture, Permanent Secretaries, development partners, investors, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, amongst others.

The highlight of the event was awards for farmers and other stakeholders who distinguished themselves in various ways.