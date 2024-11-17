Anambra 2025 : I ‘ll unite tradition with modern governance approaches if elected, Ozigbo tells  Ndi Anambra professionals in Abuja

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Governorship candidate hopeful in the 2025 Anambra State gubernatorial election Valentine Ozigbo has vowed to unite both traditional and modern approach to governance if elected as Anambra governor in 2025.

Ozigbo dropped the hint while addressing Ndi Anambra professionals and elders at the Anambra State Public Officers and Elders Forum (ASPOF) meeting in Abuja.

The event which was chaired by Chief Pa. Simon Okeke, brought together prominent Anambra leaders committed to securing a brighter future for the state gave Ozigbo platform to articulate his agenda for the Anambra state whe he becomes the governor of the state.

In his speech, Ozigbo introduced his transformative vision, Ka Anambra Chawpụ, an inclusive framework designed to harness Anambra’s rich cultural, economic, and historical strengths. “This vision aims to create a self-generative, progressive future for our state by uniting tradition with modern governance approaches,” said Ozigbo. Ka Anambra Chawpụ encompasses five core pillars.

Among the pillars are preserving Cultural Identity: Embracing Igbo heritage as the bedrock of Anambra’s growth, Economic Empowerment: Supporting local businesses and creating job opportunities to build a resilient economy, Community-Centered Governance: Ensuring government actions align with the values interests of Ndi Anambra and Scientific and Technological Innovation: Fostering advancements in education and infrastructure to position Anambra as a modernized state and Security and Stability: Establishing a secure environment as the foundation for lasting progress.

While speaking on agenda of glorious future for the people of Anambra state, the business mogul turned politician

posed a direct question to attendees about their satisfaction with the current state of governance in Anambra. The audience responded with a unanimous “No,” a resounding call for leadership that meets the aspirations of the people.

Ozigbo further encouraged the audience to recognize their collective power to shape the future, reminding them that they hold the key to choosing the right leaders for the state.

He also reflected on his journey, from Grass to. Grace, talking about his upbringing as the son of a village headmaster and church catechist in Amesi, Aguata, to his achievements as a global CEO.

“This path of integrity, diligence, and excellence is a testament to what we can achieve as a people. Ka Anambra Chawpụ is my pledge to uphold these values in service to our state,” he affirmed.

Ozigbo extended heartfelt gratitude to ASPOF leaders, including Chairman Chief S. N. Okeke, Secretary Mr. Ralf Oraeruno, and PRO Chief Coleman Uba, for their dedicated service.

He also acknowledged the support of friends and associates, including Barr. Datta Amachree, Hon. Val Ayika, Mazi Tochukwu Ezeoke, Chief Teddy Ezeike, Chief Okey Chikwendu, Barr. Obi Iwuchukwu, Barr. Izuchukwu Unegbu, Mrs. Amaka Ezeugo, Chuchu Ibeneme, Pharm. Val Okechukwu, Chukwudi Iloka, Mazi Dickson Iroegbu, and many others.

“As Ndi Anambra, we possess the strength and unity to build a future that honors our roots and fosters real progress. Together, we can achieve a better, brighter, and more secure Anambra,” Ozigbo concluded