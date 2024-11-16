WISTA Nigeria celebrates Miss Adebisi

WISTA Nigeria celebrates Miss Eunice Damilola Adebisi, a student of Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT) Victoria Island, Lagos, who recently emerged as the best Graduating Female Maritime Student in Nigeria for the 2022 Academic Session (HND Level).

According to a statement by the President, WISTA Nigeria, Dr. Odunayo Ani, Miss Adebisi also bagged two awards as: Best Graduating Maritime Transportation and Business Management Student and the Best Graduating Female Maritime Student in Nigeria 2022 Set at the 2024 Annual Maritime Students And Youth (AMSAY) Conference, organized by Platforms Communications, where she was awarded a cash prize of #100,000 by WISTA Nigeria, under the category sponsors of Best Graduating Female Maritime Student Award.

WISTA Nigeria is proud to be associated with Miss Eunice Adebisi for her outstanding academic performance and wishes her more outstanding achievements as she navigates the Maritime terrain as a graduate and practitioner.

