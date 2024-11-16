Voters’ inducement reigns in Ondo Poll

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Asofficial results are trickling in for the governorship in Ondo State; there have been reported cases of huge inducement of voters by major political parties across all 18 local government areas.

This to an extent, will question the the integrity of the electoral process.

There was an alleged vote buying at the Anglican Primary School in Irele Local Government Area, where party agents from two major political parties reportedly arrived with cash in hand.

Eyewitnesses reported a female agent displaying money to voters, urging voters to quickly verify their names on the electoral register.

Also, another agent was found unloading cash from a “Ghana-must-go” bag transported by a mini-van.

The Department of State Services (DSS) took swift action, apprehending a suspected vote buyer at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007, outside St. Stephen’s Primary School in Akure around 9 am.

Some villages in Idanre Local Government Area, including Ofosun, Omifunfun, and Ala contributed to an atmosphere of intimidation.

Heavy monetization of votes was reported in various communities, particularly in Okitipupa, Akure South, Akoko North East, Akoko North West, Owo, Odigbo, Ondo West, Ondo East, and Irele Local Governments.

Sources also hinted that political party allegedly distributed between N1.5million and N2million across electoral units to induce voters.

It was learnt that some specific units received substantial sums up to the tune of N2million allocated to these challenging areas with high voter registration.

In contrast, another party reportedly distributed between N250,000 and N300,000 across various units, highlighting the competitive nature of vote inducement in this election cycle.

In most polling Units, voters smiled home with between N20,000 and N30,000 per head after casting their votes for their choice candidates.

An observer noted that this is the first time huge money will exchange hands with one finger on a ballot paper, stressing that democracy is in danger in Nigeria.

Results already coming out of various units across the state are in favour of the ruling APC and its candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

