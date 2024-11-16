School of Engineering Yaba College of Technology 4th Int’l Conference Physical, viral held in Lagos

L-r… Chairman, Conference Committee, School of Engineering (YABTECH) Engr Babalola Isaac; Director Applied Research and Technology Innovation (ARTI) YABATECH, Dr (Engr) Oloketuyi Samson.; Representative of Rector YABATECH, Arc Lawal Femi; presenting the award to Director BIC Manufacturing Plant in Sagamu, Engr Peter Ajakaiye; Dean, School of Engineering, YABATECH, Engr Isaac Ajiboshin and acting Bursar,Dr. Hassan Kolawole, during the 4th International Conference Physical and viral organised by School of Engineering Yaba College of Technology held in Lagos on 12/11/2024… PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Chairman, Conference Committee, School of Engineering (YABTECH) Engr Babalola Isaac; Director Applied Research and Technology Innovation (ARTI) YABATECH, Dr (Engr) Oloketuyi Samson; presenting the award to Technical Principal Officer Dangote Cement Plc, Engr Friday Oligie; Conference Committee member, Engr Adedotun Femi.

L-r… Dean, School of Engineering, Yaba College of Technology, Engr Isaac Ajiboshin; Director Applied Research and Technology Innovation (ARTI) YABATECH, Dr (Engr) Oloketuyi Samson; presenting the award to representative of Engr Agoro Isaac, Engr Femi Bola Oluwaniyi; Conference Committee member, Engr Adedotun Femi and Engr Olumuiiwa Awe.

L-r …Head of Department Civil Engineering YABATECH Dr. Engr. Adebakin Idowu; HOD, Welding and fabrication, Dr.Engr Josiah Pelemo; Dean, School of Engineering, Yaba College of Technology, Engr Isaac Ajiboshin; Director Applied Research and Technology Innovation (ARTI) YABATECH, Dr (Engr) Oloketuyi Samson presenting the award to representative of Chairman of the occasion (Engr Isaac Agoro) immediate past Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers Ikeja Branch. Engr Adedotun Femi; Chairman, Conference Committee, Engr Babalola Isaac and Engr Olumuiiwa Awe.

Cross Section of the YABATECH Engineering Student.

Cross Section of members, during the 4th International Conference Physical and viral organised by School of Engineering Yaba College of Technology on ‘ Sustainable infrastructure; Challenges and Solutions, held at YABATECH in Lagos on 12/11/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

