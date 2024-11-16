Ondo Poll compromised, alleges PDP candidate, Ajayi

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo PDP governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has faulted INEC over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, particularly vote buying.

The former Deputy Governor, who voted at Apoi Ward 11, Unit 004 RCM Idumado Quarters Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state, expressed dissatisfaction with the electoral process.

He said: “The system has been compromised, It is so sad INEC can’t conduct election well in one state. BVAS aren’t working; it took about 10 minutes to capture me. I think it is deliberate on the part of INEC and the REC, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola and we’ve said this several times that the woman can’t be fair.

“I have had series of complaints from across the state, people are complaining of vote buying. It is a very shameful exercise”.

