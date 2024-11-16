28.2 C
Lagos
November 16, 2024
Trending now

Ondo Poll compromised, alleges PDP candidate, Ajayi

Voters’ inducement reigns in Ondo Poll

Rehablitation Camp identifies problems of drug addiction

School of Engineering Yaba College of Technology 4th Int’l Conference Physical, viral…

How sports can help boost Nigeria’s greatness – Obasa

Our leaders should think of how to take the country to higher…

LG Electronics celebrates global top 100 brands at Korean National Day in…

2024 Sustainability Week: FrieslandCampina WAMCO launches Zero Waste Hub

Chamber of Commerce end of year business networking event Nigeria-Slovenia held in…

Stakeholders endorse Bayelsa’s blue economy draft policy, support fish cities initiative

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Ondo Poll compromised, alleges PDP candidate, Ajayi

by Bisiriyu Olaoye056

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo PDP governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has faulted INEC over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, particularly vote buying.

The former Deputy Governor, who voted at Apoi Ward 11, Unit 004 RCM Idumado Quarters Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state, expressed dissatisfaction with the electoral process.

He said: “The system has been compromised, It is so sad INEC can’t conduct election well in one state. BVAS aren’t working; it took about 10 minutes to capture me. I think it is deliberate on the part of INEC and the REC, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola and we’ve said this several times that the woman can’t be fair.

“I have had series of complaints from across the state, people are complaining of vote buying. It is a very shameful exercise”.

For a better society

Related posts

Oluremi Tinubu denies plan to organize National Prayer

Peter Anayo

Over 1500 Nigerians killed in October in 861 incidents of kidnapping, attacks – Report

Peter Anayo

LG poll: Ogun declares Friday work-free day

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO