LG Electronics celebrates global top 100 brands at Korean National Day in Nigeria………Displays several new products as envoy raises hope on Nigeria-Korea ties

LG Electronics, the technology player in Korea, participated actively in the Korean National Day held by the Embassy of South Korea in Nigeria as part of the most reputed top of mind national brands representing this country all over the world.

Four of the most prominent Korean companies in Nigeria participated in the National Day reception hosted on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, highlighting the tech novelties these Korean brands bring to the Nigerian people while allowing guests the opportunity to see the latest LG innovations.

The event was attended by prominent government officials, diplomats, and captains of industry from across the world.

At the event, LG showcased its innovative contributions in electronic technology; among CE products were the InstaView Refrigerator, and the OLED TV, both designed to enhance everyday living with cutting-edge features.

Guests were captivated by interactive demonstrations that highlighted the energy efficiency and smart capabilities of these products, underscoring LG’s commitment to sustainability and user-centric design.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as attendees explored the various displays including the WashTower, Dishwasher, Air Conditioner, and Audio, engaging with the technology firsthand.

Furthermore, insightful discussions ensued regarding the future of smart home solutions and their potential impact on daily life, solidifying LG’s position as a leader in the industry.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Korean National Day, the Public Relations Manager of LG Electronics in Nigeria, Mr. Moses Osime, stated: “What LG brings is the best of the Korean high-tech creations to improve the life of the Nigerian people. On this national celebration, we are stressing our vision as a flagship leader in this industry, showing our utmost goodwill to work and strengthen ties between our brand and the local communities, through presenting world-class technologies that transform lives in a positive way”.

LG Electronics has made significant strides in the global market with its innovative brand strategies, earning its place as a top global brand.

As a result, guest who visited the LG exhibition stand went away with several gifts.

Envoy Raises Hope On Nigeria-Korea Ties

South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Kim Pan-kyu, has said relations with Nigeria would be one of its most vibrant economic partnerships in the nearest future.

Ambassador Kim spoke at the 2024 Korea National Day reception in Abuja, in commemoration of Korea’s independence in 1919.

Nigeria-Korea trade relations increased by 55 per cent in the third quarter of 2024, with exports from Nigeria to Korea rising by 91 per cent.

With the Korean government’s commitment to increase its Official Development Assistance (ODA) funding to $10billion by 2030, as well as provide $14billion to Africa-based Korean companies by 2030, Kim said they would catalyse projects for cooperation with Africa, especially Nigeria.

The ambassador said: “Since Nigeria is a leading economy and the biggest market in Africa, I believe that the partnership between Korea and Nigeria will be one of the most vibrant ones in the years to come”.

He also said he was excited with the level of acceptance of Korean culture, especially its music by Nigerians.

According to him, there was a huge potential for cooperation between the two countries in the creative economy.

Pankyu said: “When I first came to Abuja earlier this year, I was pleasantly surprised by Nigerian people’s high interest in Korean culture, such as Korean language, K-drama, K-pop and K-food.

“I had an opportunity to observe a K-food contest in Abuja and was deeply impressed by the Korean foods made by Nigerian chefs. When I observed the Taekwondo championship in Abuja recently, I had a feeling that in few years, the number of gold medals that Korean athletes win at the Olympics may decrease due to brilliant Nigerian athletes”.

