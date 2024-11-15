Stakeholders back Bayelsa’s blue economy draft policy, fish cities initiative

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

In a bid to enhance waterway safety and harness the potential of the blue economy, Bayelsa State is set to establish a Marine Safety Task Force and create economic zones known as Fish Cities.

Governor Douye Diri made the announcement recently during the “Expanded Stakeholders Validation for the Bayelsa State Marine and Blue Economy Draft Policy,” an event organized by the State Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Governor Diri emphasized that ensuring security on the state’s waterways is crucial for maximizing the wealth found within its maritime domain.

He noted that the Ijaw people have historically lived in close connection with water, and the creation of the Ministry of Blue Economy reflects the deep cultural ties Bayelsans and Ijaws share with the sea.

To help elevate the fishing industry from subsistence to a commercial venture, Diri explained that his administration would establish Fish Cities.

These zones will enable the state to fully benefit from its rich maritime resources as part of a broader strategy to boost the blue economy, he added..

The governor also pointed to the formation of both the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and Bayelsa’s own ministry as evidence of the government’s commitment to unlocking the potential of the blue economy.

As part of the administration’s infrastructure investment, Diri highlighted the three major senatorial roads leading to the Atlantic Ocean.

These projects, he said, would open up new opportunities for young people to build careers and livelihoods.

Globally, the blue economy is valued at over $1.5 trillion annually, providing more than 30 million jobs, with significant growth potential.

The governor noted that sectors such as maritime shipping, fishing, aquaculture, coastal tourism, renewable energy, undersea cabling, seabed extraction, and marine biotechnology present substantial opportunities for Bayelsa.

“We are committed to creating pathways for our youth to build successful careers in these fields,” he said.

“For us, this goes beyond job creation; it’s about building sustainable futures that benefit both our economy and environment,” he added.

He also emphasized the strategic importance of creating Fish Cities, stating, “Our waters are rich, and with the right investment and sustainable practices, they can fuel an industry that benefits every Bayelsan, from rural communities to urban centers.”

On marine safety, the governor announced the establishment of a Marine Safety Task Force. This task force, he explained, will work closely with federal agencies, local authorities, and industry stakeholders to secure Bayelsa’s maritime domain and improve safety across the coastline.

Additionally, the state will invest in a locally managed fleet to further enhance waterway safety and build maritime capacity in the region.

Governor Diri called for greater collaboration between federal agencies and coastal states, emphasizing that the blue economy could reduce Nigeria’s dependence on oil and gas revenues.

In her remarks, Dr. Faith Izibenua Zibs-Godwin, the Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, praised the policy framework as a collective effort aimed at transforming Bayelsa into a model for sustainable marine management, resilience, and inclusive economic growth.

She expressed her gratitude to Diri for the opportunity to serve as the state’s first commissioner in the ministry and assured that she would work tirelessly to ensure Bayelsa maximizes its blue economy potential.

Representatives from several federal agencies, including the National Inland Waterways Authority, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Shippers Council, and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, along with retired Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Boladei Igali, all voiced their support for the draft policy. They pledged to collaborate with Bayelsa to ensure the blue economy sector is not only profitable for the state but also beneficial for Nigeria as a whole.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2