Gov Okpebholo names Gani Audu Chief of Staff

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Hon. Gani Audu as his Chief of Staff. The appointment takes immediate effect.

In an official communication signed by the Secretary to State Government, Musa Umar Ikhilor, Audu’s appointment will help Governor Okpebholo in driving meaningful reforms in the State.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly the good people of Edo State, that His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Governor of Edo State, has approved the appointment of Hon. Gani Audu as his Chief of Staff. The appointment takes immediate effect,” the official communication signed by the Secretary to State Government read.

According to a statement by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor, Hon. Audu, born 18th August 1969, obtained an HND from Auchi Polytechnic in 1994, a PGD in Business Administration from Benson Idahosa University in 2011 and an M.Sc in Intelligence and Global Security from Baze University, Abuja in 2024.

Hon. Audu was an elected Chairman of Etsako West Local Government Council from 2004 to 2010.

He was elected member Edo State House of Assembly (Etsako West Constituency 1) from 2015 to 2023.

Hon. Audu was the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2020 Edo State Governorship elections.

 

