Five judges punished for misconduct as NJC cracks down on erring officers

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has intensified its efforts to clean-up and uphold discipline within Nigeria’s judiciary by sanctioning five judges for various acts of misconduct.

During its 107th meeting held on November 13–14, 2024, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the Council handed down punishments that included suspensions, compulsory retirements and warnings.

This move signals the NJC’s commitment to maintaining integrity and accountability in the judicial system while addressing allegations of unethical practices among judicial officers.

In a statement by Kemi Babalola -Ogedengbe, Deputy Director of Information, the NJC recommended the compulsory retirement of two Heads of Court for falsifying their ages, suspended two judges for one year without pay, and issued cautionary letters to others.

The NJC recommended the compulsory retirement of Justice T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, Chief Judge of Imo State, after it was discovered that he had altered his birth year from 1956 to 1958 in a 2006 affidavit.

His retirement is to take effect retroactively from October 27, 2021, with an order to refund all salaries received since then.

Similarly, Grand Kadi Babagana Mahdi of the Yobe State Sharia Court of Appeal was recommended for compulsory retirement.

According to Babalola-Ogedengbe, investigations revealed inconsistencies in his official birth records, showing he should have retired 12 years ago.

He was also directed to return all salaries and allowances earned during that period.

Justice G. C. Aguma of the Rivers State High Court and Justice A. O. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court were suspended for one year without pay and placed on a two-year watch-list.

Justice Aguma was found guilty of aiding improper garnishee proceedings, while Justice Nwabunike breached judicial ethics by issuing ex parte orders without proper filings.

The NJC also issued cautionary letters to Justice I. A. Jamil of Kogi State and Justice J. J. Majebi, Chief Judge of Kogi State.

Justice Jamil was advised to exercise more care in sensitive cases, while Justice Majebi was cautioned for assigning a sensitive case to a junior judge.

Out of 30 petitions reviewed, the NJC dismissed 22 for lacking merit.

Seven committees were empanelled to investigate others. Some petitions were abandoned by petitioners or lacked sufficient evidence to proceed.

The NJC has recommended 36 judicial officers for appointment across various states.

Among the recommendations are eight High Court Judges for Oyo State, four High Court Judges for Kebbi State, and seven Judges each for the Sokoto State High Court and the Sokoto State Sharia Court of Appeal.

The body reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining high ethical standards within the judiciary, emphasizing the importance of discipline and accountability while protecting judges from baseless accusations.

It also emphasized its commitment to holding judicial officers accountable while safeguarding them against baseless allegations.

It warned legal practitioners against filing frivolous petitions to blackmail judges, stating that offenders would be referred to disciplinary bodies for appropriate sanctions.

All judicial appointees are expected to be sworn in by their respective state governors soon.

The NJC reiterated its resolve to uphold ethical standards and ensure justice delivery remains uncompromised.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2