November 16, 2024
Chamber of Commerce end of year business networking event Nigeria-Slovenia held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0124

L-r… Former Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Maritime, Hon Chukwunenye Obiesie; Financial Adviser, Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce (NSCC), Mr. Philip Nkwocha; Deputy Director, National Agency for Foods and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr. Aina Stephen; Director General/CEO NSCC, Mr. Uche Udungwor; during the End Year membership   Business Networking Event by Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce in Lagos.

L-R …Deputy Director, National Agency for Foods and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr. Aina Stephen; Director General/CEO Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce (NSCC), Mr. Uche Udungwor;   Financial Adviser, NSCC,  Mr. Philip Nkwocha,  Former Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Maritime, Hon Chukwunenye Obiesie; during  End Year membership  Business Networking Event by Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce in Lagos. on 12/11/2024 …Courtesy: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

