2024 Sustainability Week: FrieslandCampina WAMCO launches Zero Waste Hub

From left: Mr. Roger Adou, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Honourable Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos State, representing the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Mrs. Ore Famurewa, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO at the 2024 Sustainability Week to launch FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Zero Waste Hub recently.

From left Mrs. Jirinsola Olaleye, Deputy-Director, Circular Economy representing Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Agency, Muyiwa Gbadegeshin, Mr. Roger Adou, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Honourable Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos State, representing the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Mrs. Ore Famurewa, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO during the 2024 Sustainability Week to launch the FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Zero Waste Hub recently.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2