World Diabetes Day: Lagos poised to break barriers on awareness, prevention

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As the world marks World Diabetes Day, the Lagos State Government on Thursday, November 14, gave assurance in breaking barriers and bridging the gaps in diabetes awareness and prevention, saying empowering people with knowledge on managing their health is a key aspect of conquering the disease.

The state Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Health Matters Incorporated, organized a Global Diabetes Walk and Free Diabetes Screening Exercise at the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa.

Participants walked through the Secretariat complex to raise awareness of diabetes and its impact on well-being. Public servants were also offered free diabetes screenings to identify potential risks early.

The event, themed “Diabetes and Well-being,” aimed to increase awareness and access to diabetes screening among Lagosians, emphasizing the importance of lifestyle changes in diabetes prevention.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, highlighted the government’s commitment to reducing diabetes prevalence through awareness and proactive health screenings. “We are here today to break barriers and bridge the gaps in diabetes awareness and prevention. Diabetes is a condition we can fight and overcome if we address the issues and factors that predispose people to it. While some risk factors are beyond our control, like genetics and age, others can be modified. That’s where our focus lies—empowering people with knowledge on managing their health.”

Dr. Ogboye, represented by Dr. Victoria Egunjobi, Director of Disease Control, stressed the role of healthy choices, regular physical activity, and avoiding smoking and alcohol to reduce diabetes risk. “But before you can manage it, you need to know your numbers,” he noted.

“We want people to understand that healthier choices, regular physical activity, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can significantly reduce their risk. But before you can manage it, you need to know your numbers—your blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Today, we are making it easy for everyone to know those numbers.”

The Permanent Secretary announced a partnership with the Nigeria Governors Forum to provide free diabetes and hypertension screenings in 330 public health facilities across Lagos. “This initiative ensures every Lagosian has access to early detection and can take steps toward a healthier life.”, he said.

He urged everyone to participate in the free screenings and spread the word within their communities. “We want to prevent diabetes before it becomes a crisis. This initiative will help individuals catch any warning signs early on, enabling them to make informed decisions for their health. Encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to walk, eat healthily, and stay active.”

Ogboye also shed light on the importance of understanding modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors. “While family history and age are fixed, many other risk factors are within our control,” he said. “Regular exercise, even brisk walking five days a week, a balanced diet rich in vegetables and lean proteins, and avoiding tobacco are all ways to reduce the risk. This is about making simple but effective changes that benefit everyone—ourselves, our families, and our communities.”, he said.

Health Matters Incorporated’s Executive Director, Dr. Peter Ujomu, expressed gratitude for the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to deepen our work with the state government this year. Our aim is to reach communities across Lagos with screenings, education, and resources.”

Ujomu revealed that in collaboration with the Health Strategy Development Foundation (HSDF), Health Matters Incorporated would continue the diabetes awareness campaign beyond today. “This project spans 50 primary healthcare centers in 13 local government areas, where residents can receive free screenings and referrals as needed. It’s all about getting the community engaged and informed.”

He encouraged everyone present to share the message within their networks. “Help us spread the word about the dangers of diabetes and the importance of regular screenings. Prevention is better than cure, and we want every Lagosian to live a healthier, longer life.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2