Shoddy job: Umahi to decide contractors’ fate Friday, summons meeting 

….as NASS calls for state of emergency on roads

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Worried by the slow space of work and the non compliance to the rule of contract engagement, the Minister of works, Engr David Umahi has announced that decisive actions would be taken against contractors handling ongoing road projects in Niger State, while inviting them to a crucial meeting at the Ministry, Headquarters on Friday.

Umahi who stated this at a Town Hall Meeting and Stakeholders’ Engagement on the construction of the 125-kilometre Section I, 3-lane Single Carriageway (Niger State component) of the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto – Badagry Superhighway in Minna, Niger State, expressed disappointment with the Minna – Suleja road’s current state, describing it as an eyesore and very discouraging.

He further lamented that despite bogus claim of 84% completion, the company has been collecting Federal funds for over 14 years without commensurate work on the project.

The Minister also stated that President Tinubu’s administration prioritises investments aimed at stimulating growth across multiple sectors of the national life.

He revealed that the present administration inherited 2,604 projects, soliciting for National Assembly’s support in securing special intervention funds to complete them, as well as other new projects.

The minister pleaded with Nigerians to remain patient and supportive of the President’s effort towards improving their wellbeing.

He further explained that the Renewed Hope Administration’s shift from asphaltic to concrete pavement, in road construction, is informed by its cost effectiveness (in the long run) and sustainability due to the use of locally souced materials.

According to the Minister, the Super Highway, one of the four (4) Legacy Projects of the Federal Government, will pass through several states, including Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, and Lagos with 125 kilometres to be constructed within Niger State. Umahi underscores the project’s potential to enhance infrastructure development and stimulate socio-economic activities along its corridor, bringing direct benefits to local residents, as well as businesses.

“Niger State, with its extensive network of Federal roads, faces numerous challenges due to their poor conditions. Many of these road projects, some dating back to 2010, remain uncompleted. For example, the Dualisation of Suleja – Minna Road remains unfinished since being awarded in 2010 and the Bida – Lapai – Lambata Road is at 64% completion despite being awarded over a decade ago. Quality infrastructure and timely project completion are priorities for both state and federal stakeholders,” he declared.

The Minister further highlighted the importance of the Stakeholders’ Engagement, which focuses on issues concerning the 125-kilometre Niger State alignment of the Sokoto – Badagry Superhighway.

Earlier, the State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago called on the Federal Government to revoke the Suleja-Minna road contract due, majorly, to lack of capacity exhibited by the contractor, Messrs Stabilini (Nig.) Ltd.

Instead, Bago recommended that contractors with proven capabilities in delivering quality works be engaged to complete the lingering project.

The Governor assured his Guest of the state’s support for President Bola Tinibu’s administration, emphasising the need for engaging reliable contractors to ensure quality and timely completion of projects.

He also unveiled plans to establish a cement factory in Niger State, leveraging the state’s abundant raw materials, in order to cash in on the use of concrete pavement in the construction of the new alignment.

In his Remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry Of Works, Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, emphasised the need for stakeholders in the state to join hands with the Federal Government by supporting the Renewed Agenda, as the. President has done well in the development of the State and he will continue to champion infrastructural development.

He assured the good people of the state and the nation, at large, that the President has not neglected the Northern part of the country, in whatever guise.

Representing the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, its Vice Chairman, Sen. Rufa’i Hanga praised President Tinubu’s vision and foresight stating that the project, when completed, would boost productivity, commerce and socio-economic growth.

The House Committee Chairman on Works, Akin Alabi called for the declaration of a “state of emergency” on Niger’s Federal roads, advising the Minister to engage an independent consultant to assess all ongoing road and bridge projects, nationwide.

Various Stakeholders, who spoke on behalf of the various communities affected by the Sokoto -Badagry road project, called on the Federal Government to ensure that commensurate compensation is paid to the affected people people, while pledging their support to the successful execution of the project.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, represented by the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Mu’azu Barau II, also applauded the President’s focus on infrastructure development and begged for the Federal Government’s intervention in rehabilitating additional roads within the State.

The Senator representing Niger East, Senator Sani Musa commended the President and Governor Bago’s infrastructure drive, also requested that critical projects such as the Zungeru Bridge, Tegina – Birnin Gwari – Kaduna and Sarkin Pawa – Kaduna roads be given priority attention. He further urged the Federal Government to declare a “state of emergency” on Niger state’s dilapidated roads.

The Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Barr.) Abdulmalik Muhammed, commended the President and Governor Bago’s determination to transform the country and state, respectively.