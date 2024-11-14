Road accidents dropped by 9.69% in Q2 2024 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the number of road accidents in Q2 of 2024 decreased by 9.69 per cent from Q2 of 2024.

This is according to the latest NBS Road Transport Data Q2 2024 Report released in Abuja on Thursday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The report said the total road accidents recorded were 2,404 in Q2 2024 showing a decrease of 9.69 per cent from Q1 2024, which recorded 2,662.

“Also on a year-on-year basis, traffic accidents decreased by 18.98 per cent from 2,967 recorded in Q2 of 2023.’’

It said dis-aggregating the accidents into categories showed that serious cases in Q2 2024 were the highest at 1,525, compared to fatal and minor cases at 661 and 218 respectively.

“The quarter-on-quarter analysis also showed that fatal, serious, and minor cases of accidents declined in Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024.”

The report showed that in terms of gender distribution of persons killed in the accidents, 1,076 males (adults and children) were killed in Q2 2024, accounting for 82.45 per cent of persons killed.

“On the other hand, 219 females (adults and children) were killed in Q2 2024, representing 16.55 per cent.’’

The report showed that in terms of injuries sustained, more males (adult and child) were injured from the crashes compared to females (adult and child).

“In Q2 2024, injured males stood at 5,837 (adults and children), representing 76.30 per cent of the 5,650 injured persons.

“On the other hand, 2,187 females were injured (adults and children) representing 23.99 per cent.”

The report said the total number of vehicles involved in road accidents in Q2 2024 decreased to a total number of 3,612 compared to Q1 2024 which recorded 3,952.

“This indicated a decrease of 8.60 per cent in Q2 2024,” it said.

The report showed that of the road accidents, commercial vehicles were mostly affected with 2,446, compared to other categories of vehicles such as private at 1,123, government at 40 and diplomatic at three.

On zonal analysis, the report revealed that the North-Central recorded the highest number of accidents in Q2 2024 with 867, followed by the South-West with 661, while the South-East recorded the least with 119.

The report said in terms of casualties, the North-Central recorded the highest with 3,020, followed by the South-West with 2,019, while the South-South recorded the least with 452.