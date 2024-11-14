Presidential Initiative: Wike defends judges’ housing project amid criticism

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has shut down claims that building homes for judges in Abuja is a ploy to manipulate them for political gain.

According to Wike, the project is actually part of President Bola Tinubu’s welfare package to promote judicial independence.

Wike, while speaking with some selected Broadcast media, in a media parley, clarified that the initiative wasn’t his brainchild, but rather the President’s vision to provide judges with homes, shielding them from potential manipulation.

The project was approved in the 2024 budget and greenlit by the National Assembly and President Tinubu.

Explaining further, Wike said:(Tinubu said) ‘Where are the judges living? They have no homes and are therefore open to political manipulation and for me as a president who wants to guarantee the independence of the judiciary judges must have their homes’.

“I am not Mr President; I am only lucky to be appointed as a minister under this administration and who is in the position to implement his policies. And Mr President said, look, this is what he wants, come up and see what we can do.

“It was approved by Mr President, sent to the National Assembly in the 2024 budget that there should be construction of judges and Justices quarters. That they should move judges from where they are renting houses, living among criminals.

“A policy anybody should commend Mr President, it is in the budget of 2024, appropriated by the National Assembly, assented to by Mr President which is a law. What is the problem? I am only the implementor, go and implement this.

“Federal Executive Council approved the contract and everything, it is not my policy, how will you now want to kill me that I am implementing what the Federal Government approved?” the Minister questioned.

The former Rivers State governor pointed out that ensuring judges have secure housing is crucial, as it frees them from renting in areas with criminal activity. This, he believes, deserves commendation, not criticism.

Wike also highlighted his past experience providing similar housing for judges during his tenure as Rivers State governor, demonstrating his commitment to judicial welfare.

