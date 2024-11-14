Over 1500 Nigerians killed in October in 861 incidents of kidnapping, attacks – Report

No fewer than 1545 persons have been killed and 971 others abducted across the country in October 2024, a security organisation, the Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited (BSIL) has reported.

According to the security report from BSIL, this comes amid the rise of the new terror group, “Lakurawa” in the North West region.

The October 2024 Nigeria Security Report of the organisation highlights deteriorating security conditions, with a 51% rise in fatalities and 24.42% increase in abductions.

“We just published our October report. What it says is that the situation has really deteriorated,” said Dr Kabir Adamu, BSIL’s Chief Executive Officer, CEO.

“If it continues at this rate, perhaps we are likely to get more fatality in Nigeria,” he noted.

Throughout October, 861 incidents were recorded, with 64.92% linked to security threats and 67.70% of fatalities being civilian deaths.

The North East and North West zones saw the most incidents, while the South East experienced the fewest.

Dr Adamu stressed that poor socio-economic conditions, political instability, and climate change fuel insecurity.

“We have a very weak and ineffective security management system that has not been able to address the root causes and manifestation of insecurities in the country,” he explained.

The report also noted Nigeria’s failure to implement its three main counter-terrorism laws effectively.

Dr Adamu emphasised the importance of these measures, which include securing borders and forming partnerships with neighbouring countries, stating, “Most Nigerians are not even aware of the existence of these documents.”

