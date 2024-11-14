34.2 C
Photo Gallery

One –day Public Hearing on 16 Health Related Bill , by members House of Rep, Committee on Health Institutions held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo033

L—R  …Chairman House  Committee on Health Institutions, Hon. Amos Magaji, the representative of the  Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Martins Oke,   Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon, Adesola  Adedayo, member of the Committee Hon. Hassan  Shehu Hassan during the One–day Public Hearing on 16  Health Related Bill,  by members House of  Representative,  Committee on Health Institutions,  held at the National  Assembly in Abuja yesterday…  Photo:  Anayo  Opara.

L—R … Chairman House  Committee on Health Institutions, Hon Amos Magaji, Deputy  Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Adesola  Adedayo and the representative of the  Speaker House of Representatives, Hon, Martins Oke,  during the  One–day  Public Hearing on 16  Health Related Bill,  by members of House of Representatives,  Committee on Health Institutions,  held at the National  Assembly in Abuja yesterday … Photo:   Anayo  Opara.

