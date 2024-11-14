27.2 C
Politics

Ondo guber: Shettima, Sanwo –Olu, other APC govs storm Akure to drum support for Aiyedatiwa

Peter Anayo

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

 

 

Barely 72 hours to the conduct of Ondo State governorship election, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji on Wednesday stormed Akure to solicit support for the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

 

Sanwo-Olu who is the Chairman APC National Campaign Council for the election, arrived at the Akure Airport at 11:44 am along with Governor Abiodun and was welcomed by a large crowd of party supporters and members.

 

Sanwo-Olu who is also the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum later joined other Governors and party leaders to welcome the VP who touched down at the Akure airport at 12 noon.

 

The Vice President is leading the mega rally to drum up support for the candidate of APC, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

 

Also expected at the APC mega rally holding at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park, Akure are the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullai Ganduje, other APC Governors, members of the National Assembly and party stalwarts in solidarity with the candidature of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

 

The gubernatorial election in Ondo is scheduled to take place on Saturday November 16, 2024.

 

 

