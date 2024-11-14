26.2 C
NRC increases Abuja-Kaduna route peak services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has increased the number of train services from four to six services from Monday to Friday on its Abuja-Kaduna route.

The acting Managing Director of the Corporation, Mr. Ben Iloanusi, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mr Yakub Mohmood, the Deputy Director, Public Relations of the NRC.

Iloanusi noted that this was in reaffirming of NRC’s commitment to responding to customer demands, improving customer satisfaction and tackling complaints of ticket racketeering.

“A trend analysis over a five-month period revealed a significant increase of 22 per cent in the number of new passengers registering on the ticket platform to use the Abuja-Kaduna service.

“This signifies a surge in the number of Nigerians turning to the use of train services as a comfortable, reliable and safe option of commuting.

“NRC has observed similar trends on the Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe and Port Harcourt-Aba routes and efforts are already ongoing to beef-up services along these routes as well,” he said.

He assured Nigerians of the increased presence of senior management of NRC across all the train service routes to drive continuous efficiency and tackle the issue of ticket racketeering head-on.

“Our valued customers are encouraged to use NRC ticket platforms online to take advantage of the increased services and shun patronage of ticket racketeers,” he said.

