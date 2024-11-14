Nobody dares Tinubu and win, Ribadu warns new terrorist group, Lakurawa

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has warned Lakurawa, a new terrorist group operating in the North-West region to desist from acts of terrorism or face dire consequences.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Comptroller General of Customs Conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Ribadu said, “No one dares President Bola Tinubu and wins.”

The NSA vowed that the terrorist group would be eradicated from the country, reinforcing the administration’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and violent extremism.

He said, “This so-called Lakurawa are making a mistake; nobody ever dares Tinubu and wins—nobody. They have come at the wrong time; nobody has ever defeated Tinubu.”

Ribadu assured Nigerians that President Tinubu’s critics will be silenced one after the other describing the President as Tinubu’s Gain (T-Gains) as opposed to T-Pains, connoting Tinubu’s Pains.

He said the whole world is looking for Tinubu. According to him. over 30 world leaders are seeking audience with the President.

He further stated that Nigeria’s Central Bank is now clean, stating ” Nobody steals a dime from Central Bank now. The Naira will soon stabilise.”

Recall that the Defence Headquarters last week confirmed the emergence of a new terror group known as ‘Lukarawa’ in the Northwestern states of Sokoto and Kebbi.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the new terror group is exacerbating insecurity in the North-West region but the Armed Forces of Nigeria are already containing them.

“Troops are confronted with a new terrorist sect in the North-West. This sect is known as Lukawaras, the Lukawaras are affiliated to terrorists in the Sahel particularly from Mali and Niger Republic.

“They began incursion into Northern part of Nigeria, mainly Sokoto and Kebbi states, and like I mentioned, they came in from Niger and Mali axis,” General Buba said.