Energy

NNPC announces strategic leadership appointments

by Peter Anayo089

The Board of Directors of NNPC Limited is pleased to announce a series of strategic leadership appointments. These changes reflect our continued dedication to enhancing corporate governance, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring long-term success in Nigeria’s energy sector.

 

The following key appointments have been made:

 

Mr. Adedapo A. Segun has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Segun previously served as the Executive Vice President, of Downstream, where he made significant contributions to the company’s downstream operations.

 

Mr. Isiyaku Abdullahi has been named Executive Vice President (EVP), of Downstream.

 

Mr. Udobong Ntia has been appointed Executive Vice President (EVP), at Upstream.

 

These appointments align with NNPC Limited’s commitment to building a unified and competent leadership team to drive operational excellence and support the organization’s strategic objectives.

 

The Board and Management also extend their deepest appreciation to Mr. Umar Ajiya and Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan for their outstanding dedication and service to NNPC Limited.

 

NNPC Limited remains committed to achieving operational excellence, enhancing global competitiveness, and ensuring financial sustainability while prioritizing the interests of the Nigerian public in the petroleum industry.

 

