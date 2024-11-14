NATIS Awoof Black Friday Sales Fair kicks off in Bodija Ibadan from 28th Nov – December 1st

Mrs Oluwatoyin Adesina the Chief executive officer of NATIS business venture alongside her co entrepreneurs have come out with a Fair that will bring great relief to households in Nigeria.

Mrs. Adesina while calling on all residents of Ibadan,and in Nigeria to troup to the Fair, said ‘’ Its Black Friday ember awoof, operation buy and win , operation all must go , operation clearance sales‘’

It is in our bid to give Nigerians a respite from the harsh economy confronting Nigerians where having food stuffs and other household items have become extremely difficult for many families in nigeria , I and some entrepreneurs decided to put up a Sales Fair that will put smiles in the faces of Nigerians.

To this end , the entrepreneurs under the aiegis of NATIS are calling on all and sundry to come out en-mass to participate in the NATIS Awoof Sales Fair coming up on November 28th – December 1st , 2024 in Bodija Ibadan .

The Sales Fair which will take place at the Rotary House Bodija along Favos road will afford families the opportunities to shop for their house hold needs, foodstuffs , clothings , shoes , among others items at a discounted rate far cheaper than what is sold in the market .

The Fair dubbed ‘’Clearance Sales – All in one sales’’ is a passion to help humanity by providing food, house hold goods for Nigerians in dire financial needs at a very affordable prices.

Speaking on the Fair, she said ‘’ This is our little way to help our fellow Nigerians so that they can afford items that they need. We understand that the country is tough and cost of living has gone up so we sat down and said how can we assist and that is how we came up with the Fair to provide awoof for everyone. People should come out to the Fair and get things they need at a much reduced amount. They should come and stock up their houses with affordable foodstuff, clothing, shoes , other house hold goods . They will get these commodities at a very reduced amount. It’s a clearance Sales and there is something for everyone. From babies to adults, we have items for them as we want them to smile and be happy’’

She said the Sales Fair will also provide opportunity to participate in games shows , win consolation prizes, there is also a raffle draw and other incentives for participants to go home with mouth watering offers