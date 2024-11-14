LG poll: Ogun declares Friday work-free day

30.2 C
Lagos
November 14, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest newsPolitics

by Peter Anayo098

The Ogun State Government has declared Friday, November 15, a work-free day for both civil and public servants in the state.

This was contained in a circular signed by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, on Thursday.

According to the circular, the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun approved the work-free day to enable civil and public servants to participate fully in the forthcoming local government elections, scheduled to take place across the state’s 20 local government areas and 237 wards on Saturday, November 16.

The work-free day aimed to ensure active participation in the electoral process, by allowing citizens to exercise their civic duties without hindrance.

This decision, Onasanya said, demonstrates Governor Abiodun’s commitment to promoting democratic participation and civic engagement in Ogun State.

“This decision aligns with Governor Abiodun’s efforts to prioritize the welfare and participation of citizens in the democratic processes,” he added.

 

