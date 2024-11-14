27.2 C
Kefas approves N70,000 as new minimum wage for Taraba workers

by Peter Anayo088

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

 

Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has approved the sum of N70,000 as minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

 

The new minimum wage will take effect from November 2024.

 

This development was announced by the Head of Service Paul Maigida Tino in a statement released on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

 

The statement reads, “I wish to inform you that His Excellency the Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas has approved the implementation of N70,000 new minimum wage for workers in Taraba State with effect from NOVEMBER 2024.

 

“This is in line with this administration’s commitment to meet the yearning and aspirations of workers.

 

“All Civil Servants are to take note” the statement noted.

 

