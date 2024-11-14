Interior Minister applauds NSCDC for enhanced security of national assets.

Blessing Omale, Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) under the leadership of Commandant General Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi for securing the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure.

Tunji-Ojo lauded Audi’s commitment to deploying skilled personnel in safeguarding these essential assets, which are fundamental to the nation’s economy.

The commendation was delivered through CDCFIB Secretary Controller of Corrections, Ahmed Ja’afaru (retired), during the Passing Out Parade of the 3rd batch of NSCDC Mining Marshals at the Corps’ National Headquarters in Abuja.

In his address, Dr. Tunji-Ojo expressed optimism in the future of Nigeria’s economy, emphasizing the importance of securing critical infrastructure.

He noted that the Audi administration has been dedicated to enhancing the skills of officers through rigorous training programmes, further strengthening the nation’s security architecture.

He urged the newly graduated Mining Marshals to uphold this legacy by discharging their duties without compromise.

Representing the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Henry Dele Alake, was the Director of Federal Mines and Steel, Engr. Imam Ganiyu, who acknowledged the achievements of the NSCDC in the mining sector.

He highlighted how collaboration between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Solid Minerals has spurred positive changes, with efforts to boost revenue generation and job creation for Nigeria’s youth.

In his address, CG Dr. Audi reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to combatting illegal mining activities through “Operation Hayakin Logo,” an initiative by the Mining Marshals to secure Nigeria’s mining industry and apprehend those who sabotage the economy.

Audi reported notable progress, including the recovery of over 300 suspects and 200 mining sites from illegal miners and bandits.

“We are witnessing a growing compliance with mining laws in Nigeria,” Audi stated, reiterating his dedication to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He further called for enhanced collaboration, particularly in training and procuring advanced equipment to effectively monitor over 1,000 illegal mining sites nationwide.

Audi urged the Mining Marshals to maintain diligence, loyalty, and focus on their responsibilities, underscoring the Corps’ commitment to internal monitoring mechanisms to ensure accountability.

The event also featured presentations from CC Appolos Dandaura and ACC Attah John Onja, who highlighted the achievements of the CG’s SIS and Mining Marshals.

The ceremony concluded with the official inauguration of new offices for the CG’s SIS and Mining Marshals by dignitaries present.

Through these initiatives, the NSCDC aims to strengthen security in the mining sector, fostering economic stability and growth by curbing illegal activities and safeguarding Nigeria’s mineral resources.