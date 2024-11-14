ICPC urges women to take lead in fight against corruption

Blessing Omale, Abuja

Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, has urged women and youth to take a more prominent role in the fight against corruption.

Speaking at a workshop held at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja, Dr. Aliyu highlighted the disproportionate impact of corruption on these groups and underscored their crucial role in creating a more transparent society.

The event, titled “Women and Youth Alliance Against Corruption”, was organized by the ICPC to empower and mobilize women and young people against corruption.

Dr. Aliyu described the workshop as “a crucial platform” that aims to recognize the unique perspectives and abilities these groups bring to anti-corruption efforts.

He emphasized that when women and youth unite, their combined voices can significantly drive change, creating a lasting impact on their communities.

“Engaging women and young people in this battle is essential, as they are often the first to feel the effects of corruption. Yet they hold the keys to innovative solutions and transformative leadership”, he said.

The ICPC Chairman also stressed the Commission’s commitment to advancing anti-corruption strategies that align with the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000, the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, and the ICPC Strategic Action Plan for 2024-2028.

He noted that leveraging technology, empowering marginalized voices, and building inclusive coalitions are part of ICPC’s strategy to foster a fairer and more equitable Nigeria.

The workshop featured contributions from First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who echoed the Chairman’s sentiments and appealed for collective action.

She emphasized that corruption affects Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations, especially women, children, and marginalized communities. “When corruption thrives. It is the most vulnerable among us who bear the heaviest burden”, she stated.

Drawing on a communal proverb, Senator Tinubu likened the fight against corruption to the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

She emphasized that defeating corruption requires the unified effort of the entire nation and cannot be left to government agencies alone.

She encouraged civil society, the private sector, and, most importantly, young Nigerians to step forward, saying, “The vibrancy, creativity, and determination of our youth are invaluable assets in this struggle.”

The First Lady also touched on the importance of addressing issues like sexual exploitation in educational institutions and workplaces, noting that such abuses undermine societal values and violate the rights of women.

She urged female leaders and advocates to push for policies and laws that address these injustices. “A society that respects and values the contributions of women will undoubtedly flourish,” she stated.

She called on young leaders to see the event as a “call to action,” reminding them of their role in driving change through knowledge, energy, and innovation.

She disclosed that legislative bodies are actively working to modernize anti-corruption laws and encouraged youth to ensure that these laws translate into real change through advocacy, transparency, and accountability.

The event brought together leaders, activists, policymakers, and community members, offering workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions to equip participants with tools and strategies to combat corruption.

As attendees joined hands in advocating for a more transparent Nigeria, the message from the ICPC and the First Lady was clear: the battle against corruption will require all voices, particularly those of women and youth, to take the lead.