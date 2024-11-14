First draw in Glo Festival of Joy promo held

Globacom on Thursday held a draw to pick the first set of winners in its ongoing Festival of Joy consumer promo in Warri, Delta State.

The draw event was witnessed by several Glo subscribers and the media at the Gloworld shop at the Delta Mall, Effurun. Also in attendance was a representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Anwyuli Efejukwu.

The fortunate subscibers, among whom are the winners of a brand-new Toyota Prado and the winners of tricycle, sewing machines, generators and grinding machines will pick up their prizes at the same Gloworld shop on Thursday, November 21, 2024, according to a statement from Globacom.

In order to be eligible to win any of the items up for grabs in the ongoing promo, the company disclosed that existing customers can dial *611# to opt into the promotion and to continue recharging (voice and data) during the promo period. For new subscribers, buying a new Glo SIM, registering it, and dialing *611#, can get them started right away.

Globacom also explained that “new and existing customers are required to recharge up to N100, 000 cumulatively during the promo period to qualify for the draw for the Prado Jeep, N50,000 cumulative recharge for Kia Picanto, N10,000 in a month for tricycle and N5,000 total recharge in a month to win a generator. For the sewing machine, a total recharge of N2,500 in a month is required, while for the grinding machine, a recharge of N500 in a day will be eligible for the draw”.