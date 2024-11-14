FG borrows $134m from AFDB to boost seed, grain production

Cyril Mbah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Seed and grain production will receive serious boost starting with the dry season farming as the Federal Government has secured a loan facility of $134million from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to help farmers increase seeds and grain cultivation in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this while flagging off the 2024/2025 National Dry Season Farming in Calabar, along with the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu in Calabar.

The minister explained that with the reintroduction of the national dry season farming to boost year-round agricultural processes, the loan would be handy and guarantee national food security in the country.

He said the initiative is under the National Agricultural Growth Support Scheme-Agro Pocket (NAGS-AP) Project and noted that the Federal Government had declared an emergency on food production to enable Nigerians access quality and nutritional food at affordable rates.

A statement issued by the agriculture ministry on Thursday revealed that the government wants to use the agricultural sector for national economic revival through increased production of staple food crops such as wheat, rice, maize, sorghum, soyabean, and cassava during both dry and wet season farming.

Alhaji Kyari disclosed that 107,429 wheat farmers were supported with funds under phase 1 of the 2023/2024 dry season farming while 43,997 rice farmers were captured under the second phase of the 2023/2024 dry season planting period and recently 192,095 rice, maize, sorghum, millet, soyabean and cassava farmers were assisted during the 2024 wet season farming across the 36 states and the FCT.

He noted that Cross River State is leading 16 other states in wheat production, adding that over 3000 wheat farmers have been listed to benefit from the support to grow the grain.

The minister recognized the Cross River Government’s commitment to wheat production, saying it informed why the Federal Government was partnering with the state to kick start the maiden wheat production and enlisting other states commencing from the current 2024/2025 dry season farming.

“For the 2024/2025 dry season farming, the project is targeted to support 250,000 wheat farmers across the wheat-producing states with subsidized agricultural inputs to cultivate about 250,000 hectares with an expected output of about 750,000 metric tons of wheat to be added to the food reserve to reduce dependence on importation of the product and also increase domestic consumption.

“Equally the programme will provide support for 150,000 rice farmers under the second phase to cover all the 36 states and the FCT, with an expected output of about 450,000 metric tons.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu said the state has a deliberate agriculture policy to make food available for the people assuring of the state’s support and cooperation for the success of the initiative, especially as the state was listed as a foremost wheat farming area.

“This will further propel us to intensify more efforts at producing more grains and seeds for food availability,” he said.

The National Project Coordinator, NAGS- AP, Mr. Buba Ishaku in his remarks pointed out that the project would be implemented in two phases and would support farmers with quality seeds as well as grains.

In attendance were critical stakeholders, international development partners, state commissioners of agriculture and states permanent secretaries, amongst others.

The highlight of the event was the launch of the 2024/2025 National Dry Season Farming by the minister and minister of state for agriculture.