FCDA Shake-Up:Wike Suspends Executive Secretary, Engr. Hadi Ahmad

November 14, 2024
by Editor092

 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, the Executive Secretary, has been suspended indefinitely by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The suspension takes effect immediately, and Ahmad has been asked to hand over the reins to the Director of Engineering Services, also an engineer, within the FCDA.

This sudden move was announced through a statement by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to Minister Wike.

While the reason behind the suspension isn’t clear yet, it’s evident that Barr. Wike wants to ensure a seamless transition.

