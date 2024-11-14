EFCC operatives arrest suspect in Enugu over alleged currency racketeering

Blessing Omale, Abuja

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended a suspect, identified as Hussaini Ibrahim, in connection with alleged currency racketeering involving N460,000.

The arrest, disclosed in a statement by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity for the EFCC, was carried out by the commission’s Special Task Force on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, following credible intelligence linking Ibrahim to currency racketeering activities.

According to the EFCC, Ibrahim was caught within the Emenite area of Enugu metropolis in possession of N200 notes totaling N460,000.

The commission noted that the investigation into the case is ongoing and that Ibrahim will face court proceedings once the investigation is concluded.

According to the EFCC, currency racketeering has been a growing concern, as the agency aim to curb activities that disrupt the financial system and exacerbate the scarcity of smaller denominations.