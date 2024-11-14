Edo gov, Okpebholo, dissolves boards of parastatal, sacks political appointees

.Orders contractors back to sites

The newly sworn-in Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has announced the dissolution of all boards of parastatals and agencies in the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Wednesday, confirmed that the governor has also sacked all political appointees.

Also, permanent secretaries who were appointed from outside the state’s public service have been relieved of their duties.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public[Sic] that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of Executives of all Boards, Agencies and Parastatals in Edo State Public Service with immediate effect.

“In addition, all Permanent Secretaries appointed from outside the State Public/Civil Service and all political appointees are hereby relieved of their appointments.

“Accordingly, all affected appointees are to hand over all Government properties [sic] in their possession to the most senior Public Officer in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.”

Meanwhile, 24 hours after stepping in the saddle, Governor Okpebholo has ordered contractors handling failed portions of roads within the Benin metropolis to return to sites.

The governor ordered contractors to return to sites during an inspection tour of Upper Mission Extension Road by Aduwawa junction and the Ramat Park axis in Benin City.

Okpebholo, who said his administration was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, noted that he was committed to restoring the hope of Edo people.

“During the campaigns, I promised that I was going to hit the ground running. Today, I ordered contractors back to site. We have no time to waste.

“We promised our people that we would fix and construct the roads. There is only one dry season in a year. This is the time to immediately move to sites and fix the roads.

“So, Edo people should expect good things to happen. We will fix our roads and ensure that our people enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

While decrying the bad state of the roads, he assured the people that work would commence immediately, as he was in a hurry to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

He said that Edo people deserved good and motorable roads.

He listed some of the areas work was expected to commence immediately to include the 7.5km Temboga Road, Lucky Way Junction by Aduwawa, and Ramat Park – Slope Axis.

The governor also said that contractors would be mobilised to Eyaen road and Obadan junction on the Benin-Auchi Expressway.

He promised Edo people that his government would be a people-centred one.

Okpebholo had in his inaugural speech reeled out his five-point agenda to include Security, Infrastructure and Road Development.

Others are affordable Healthcare, Water and Food Sufficiency, and Value-Driven Education across the state.

He said the agenda was aimed at robust economic growth and improving the lives of the people.