Delta State govt approves appointment of Prof. (Obi) Azinge as Asagba of Asaba

By Patrick Wemambu

History was recorded Monday as the Delta State government in South – South Nigeria – announced the approval of the appointment of Prof.(Obi) Epiphany Azinge, OON , SAN as the 14th Asagba of Asaba.

The pronouncement was made by the State Commissioner of Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza while briefing the media at the Government House after the day’s Executive Council (EXCO) meeting – chaired by the State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Said he; “Exco approved a range of impactful projects that aim to benefit communities across the State. With the two-year anniversary (of the administration) on the horizon, the Council emphasized the importance of future-oriented planning. Accordingly, all heads of Ministries, Commissioners, and Permanent Secretaries have been directed to ensure rigorous oversight of their respective projects, with a strict mandate for high standards. There is absolutely no tolerance for substandard or incomplete work. The Council also confirmed key appointments, including the appointment of … Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN, as the Asagba of Asaba Kingdom in Oshimili South Local government area.”

Osuoza added that several infrastructure projects were also approved covering critical areas. The official seal of endorsement on His Royal Majesty (Obi) Epiphany Azinge is expected to be gazzetted soon.

It would be recalled that the announcement of the result of the Asagbaship nomination of Prof (Obi) Epiphany Azinge was made in August this year in Asaba – in line with the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Edict of 1979 as applicable to Delta State by the Ochendo Ahaba (Regent) Prof. Anthony Edozien who had said; “Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, has been selected among 10 contenders (for the Asagbaship) after due process. He will be coronated in due course.”

Before ascending the throne, Obi Azinge was the immediate past president of the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT) – an international administrative tribunal created towards the end of 20th century with sittings in London, United Kingdom. He superintended over adjudications involving contractual disputes and claims against international organizations – representing Nigeria and Africa. CSAT’s statute has evolved over the years with domestic courts deferring to its jurisdiction.

Asked to comment on the nomination process leading to the confirmation of the Asagba designate, Ogbueshi (Engr.) Tony Molokwu, Secretay-General of the Asaba Development Union (Worldwide) and scribe to Prof. Azinge in an interview with us had explained; “The process of nomination from his village and then Ebo which is Ugbomanta involved series of ceremonies, solemn prayers and high profile consultations. All the Ebos (Quarters) voted unanimously for Prof. Azinge. That’s why he carried the day. The processes were finalized at the meeting of the Asagba-in-Council (kingmakers) with announcement of his selection as Asagba (designate) being the most qualified of all the 10 contestants.”

Epiphany Azinge – an erudite professor of constitutional law and high-ranking member of the Ancient and Noble Order of Knights of St. John International (KSJI) – is a former director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS). He succeeded HRM, Prof. Chike Edozien, the 13th Asagba of Asaba whose transition to glory was officially announced 13th February 2024 – aged 100 years.

Called to the Nigerian Bar in 1980, the new monarch gained admission to the University of London for his LLM and completed his PhD in Law in 1986. His academic career which began in 1981 has spanned several decades of teaching and administrative appointments at the University of Benin, Nasarawa State University and University of Abuja, to name a few.

The 14th Asagba of Asaba who was awarded a honorary doctorate degree in Law by the Veritas University Abuja – during its 13th Convocation ceremony weekend – is married to Dr (Mrs) Valerie Azinge, SAN, former Secretary of the 2014 National Conference in Nigeria.