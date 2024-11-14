Bowen VC gives kudos to Glo on digital support

The Vice Chancellor of Bowen University, Professor Jonathan Oyebamiji Babalola has described Globacom as a company which has shown consistency with its provision of digital services to the University over the years.

The VC made this disclosure while hosting the Enterprise Sales team of the company led by Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi recently at the University campus in Iwo, Osun State.

The university don expressed satisfaction with Globacom’s commitment to the provision of uninterrupted services to the institution. He seized the opportunity to solicit for support for its CSR projects which will aid the university in the delivery of its mandate of producing better products to move the institution forward.

In his response, Mr. Odejobi, described Globacom as a digital solutions company and the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Nigeria servicing Enterprises, SME’s, Big Sized Corporates, Public Sector Organizations, Universities and millions of individual customers across Nigeria.

He added that Glo had been at the forefront of innovative changes in the telecommunications industry in Nigeria for 21 years of its operations, adding, “Glo is primarily responsible for the massive telephone penetration that the country has witnessed over the decades. Because of Globacom, every Nigerian today can afford a telephone line”.

According to him, Globacom has also pioneered numerous innovations which have contributed to the revolutionary changes witnessed in the Nigerian telecommunications industry including the construction of Globacom’s wholly owned international submarine cable, Glo 1.

He urged Bowen University to shore up its partnership with Globacom in the area of digital services like Glo LMS, Toll-Free Data and Mobility services which will propel the institution to higher realm.