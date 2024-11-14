Borno convenes 2-day summit on Almajiri education reform to tackle, out of school children

AHMED MARI, Mauduguri

The Borno state government has covened a two day summit on Sangaya ( Almajiri) education reform in the state to address out of school children, root cause of insurgency and street begging.

The summit aimed at reforming the Almajiri education system, a traditional Islamic method of learning widely obtained across states in northern Nigeria.. The summit also had in attendance education stakeholders, religious leaders, and community advocates to discuss innovative strategies to integrate the Almajiri system with basic formal education.

It also provided a platform for participants to discuss issues, share insights and propose actionable solutions to the challenges faced by the Almajiri education system.

While inaugurating the summit at the International Conference Hall, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri, on Wednesday, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum emphasised the need to address the root causes of insecurity through the provision of education for all citizens of Borno.

“The Sangaya Reform is a great development and will give Almajiri a better chance in life, particularly the introduction of integrating western education, vocational, numeracy and literacy skills into the centres, which are also described as Almajiri and Islamic schools,” Zulum said.

“Distinguished guests and esteemed educationists, government’s intention was to streamline the informal and

formal education systems to quality integrated Sangaya school for admission into colleges and universities.”, he added.

Zulum said that improper teaching of Islamic studies has contributed to the emergence of Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

He stressed that to curtail the adverse effects associated with Almajiri education; Borno State Government has established the Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, introducing a unified curriculum for Sangaya and Islamic schools.

He also stated that the reform includes establishing Higher Islamic Colleges that cater specifically to Almajiri children, blending religious and secular curricula and equipping them with skills vital for their personal development and future employment opportunities.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Borno State Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, Shiekh Arabi Abulfatahi, expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for giving the board the necessary support in discharging its duties.

The guest speakers, Professor Mustapha Gwadabe from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Professor Mohammed Alhaji from the University of Maiduguri, stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the Almajiri system.