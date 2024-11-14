34.2 C
Business & EconomyWorld news

Bitcoin hits record breaking $90,670 as Trump supports crypto

by Peter Anayo089

Bitcoin rose above $90,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as it gained from President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to ease regulation on digital assets.

 

The world’s largest cryptocurrency hit a peak of $91,000 before settling at $90,670.

 

The digital asset has soared since Trump’s US presidential election victory last week, repeatedly setting new records.

 

Trump had pledged during his campaign to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world.’

 

His previous term included corporate tax cuts that boosted market liquidity, encouraging cryptocurrency investment.

 

In September, Trump announced he and his sons, along with entrepreneurs, would launch a digital currency platform called World Liberty Financial. However, its sales launch earlier this month was lacklustre, with only a fraction of tokens sold.

 

Cryptocurrencies have drawn global attention, marked by extreme volatility and the collapse of major industry players, including the FTX exchange.

 

In the lead-up to the election, Trump reportedly became the first former president to use Bitcoin in a transaction, buying burgers at a New York restaurant that hailed it as a ‘historic transaction.’

 

 

