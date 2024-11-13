Women Affairs Ministry Convenes Stakeholders For Success Of 2024 16days Of Activism

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

In preparation for the upcoming 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has convened brainstorming sessions with key stakeholders aimed at facilitating robust arrangements that will drive significant impact in addressing GBV issues in the country.

In a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Mrs Grace Njoku said during the 2nd planning meeting held Monday, November 11, at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja, the Honourable Minister, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, urged stakeholders to work assiduously towards invigorating stakeholders’ mobilization, awareness creation and provision of support services to survivors.

Represented by the Director, Women Development Department of the Ministry, Mrs. Friya Bulus, the Minister highlighted the need to ensure sustainability of the issues raised, even after the days of observance with a view to bringing cases of GBV to its barest minimum

According to her, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) remains a hydra-headed monster affecting millions of women, children and marginalised communities in Nigeria

Sulaiman-Ibrahim who informed that the incidences of reported cases soared to a frightening scale in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, noted that this led to the Federal Executive Council passing a resolution which called for urgent measures against the menace as well as a declaration of the State of Emergency against GBV in the country by the 36 State Governors.

She therefore called on government at all levels, civil society organizations and the private sector to accelerate progress towards ending violence against women and girls.

Activities lined up for the commemoration of this celebration themed: Towards Beijing +30: UNITE to End Violence Against Women and Girls among others, include, Town Hall Meeting with Women Groups, GBV Awareness rallies in 6 geopolitical zones in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, Flag off of Nationwide campaigns with the release of Helium Balloons as well as interdenominational prayers for Muslims and Christians (in all mosques and churches nationwide)

The 2024 observance provides the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs as the National Mechanism for the advancement of women in Nigeria, under the leadership of Hon. Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim to consolidate on the gains made in the past through the efforts of the Federal Government, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and international partners in addressing GBV.

The planning meeting brought together participants from the public and private sector