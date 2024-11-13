We’re investing in AI Academy, Cassava Value-Chain Development – Minister

By Patrick Wemambu

The Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, has disclosed that Nigeria is investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy, Cassava Value-Chain Development and Programmes for Youths and Innovators in the country.

Speaking virtually Monday on the occasion of the 2024 World Science Day celebration which held at the Chelsea Hotel, Central Business District Abuja, Nnaji stressed the vital role of science in building a sustainable and peaceful world – even as he reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing science for a brighter future.

Said he; “This year’s theme…highlights the need for global cooperation to address challenges like pandemics, food security and climate crisis. COVID-19 reminded us that proactive scientific collaboration is essential. Our Ministry is committed to driving partnerships across sectors from health, energy and robotics.”

With over 22 international collaborations, the audience was informed that Nigeria was advancing in areas like methanol pollution, green hydrogen technology, city development and space technology. This further ensures the leveraging of scholarships and resources to strengthen scientific, technological and innovative capabilities.

The Minister concluded; “Our Ministry remains dedicated to advancing research, aligning Nigeria’s value to the global scientific and technological goals and strengthening our roles in international science, technology and innovation networks. Wishing all of us a most successful World Science Day.”

Earlier in an introductory address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Esuabana Nko Asanye, while welcoming participants stated that the occasion – the World Science Day – which is commemorated annually underlined the significance of science in everyday life.

Commenting through Ronald Okon Ukpong, her Director of Science and Technology Promotion, the PS emphasized the objectives of the august event which included strengthening public awareness on the role of science for peaceful and sustainable societies. Drawing attention to the challenges faced by scientists, Asanye remarked that support ought to be provided for scientific endeavours.

“World Science Day for Peace and Development…is reinforced by the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024-2033) proclaimed last year by the United Nations and placed under UNESCO’s leadership. This Decade encourages collaboration in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by increasing synergies between basic, applied and human sciences,” Director-General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Ms Audrey Azoulay told the audience while presenting the global body’s report.

Represented by Dr. Enang Moma, Head of the Science Sector in the organisation’s Abuja Office, Azoulay stated that for 25 years the partnership between UNESCO and the L’Oreal Foundation has supported the careers of over 4,400 women scientists in 140 countries. A lecture titled; “Why Science Matters: Engaging Minds and Empowering Futures,” was delivered by Prof. Uno E. Uno, DVC (Admin), Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State.

Highpoints of the celebration included quiz competition and R&D presentations by FCT schools with awards given to the winners. In the former event, Federal Government Boys College, Apo came tops with a score of 55/80 while Olumawu College, Wuse II and School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada both tied at the 2nd position with 50/80 marks. Government Science Secondary School, Maitama was 3rd with 42.5/80 score. In the latter event which featured exhibitions – Federal Science & Technical College, Tunga Maji, Government Science Technical College, Garki and Federal Science & Technical College, Orozo were among the winners.