UNMASKING THE CAMPAIGN OF CALUMNY AGAINST MINISTER OF STATE FOR DEFENCE, DR. BELLO MATAWALLE

Recent protests and allegations against the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle MON, have stirred controversy. Organized demonstrations outside the Department of State Security (DSS) headquarters in Abuja, filled with hired crowds by APC AKIDA sponsored by Tijjani Ramallan and the Zamfara state government with unsubstantiated accusations, reveal a calculated attempt by Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal to discredit Dr. Matawalle. This orchestrated campaign, fueled by political motives and a desire to undermine Matawalle’s position, demands closer scrutiny.

Reports indicate that these so-called protests are not spontaneous outcries from Zamfara’s citizens but rather an agenda-driven spectacle designed to tarnish Matawalle’s reputation. According to sources, the protestors arrived in approximately 12 long buses, clearly organized and funded to create an image of discontent aimed at the minister. The protestors, reportedly waving placards accusing Matawalle of colluding with criminals, are part of a broader strategy to mislead the public and manipulate the narrative around Zamfara’s complex security situation.

This orchestrated misinformation aligns with the ongoing media offensive spearheaded by Governor Lawal who has now recruited Tijjani Ramallan and his cohorts. Despite lacking concrete evidence, the governor has been on a persistent media campaign, linking Matawalle with criminal elements and falsely alleging his complicity in the state’s banditry crisis. However, these accusations have repeatedly failed to withstand scrutiny, as underscored by a recent ruling from the Kano High Court. The court issued an interim injunction barring Governor Lawal and his associates from continuing their smear campaign against Matawalle, stating that any further defamatory actions would be illegal until a substantive hearing on the matter.

The court order highlights the groundlessness of the governor’s claims and serves as a reminder that accusations against public officials must be substantiated by evidence, not driven by political vendettas. By pursuing a smear campaign against a fellow public servant, Governor Lawal risks destabilizing not only his state but also the critical national security efforts in which Matawalle is involved. Such actions could divert attention and resources from urgent security issues, ultimately harming the very citizens the governor purports to defend.

The governor’s tactic of repeatedly visiting media houses to disseminate misleading information about Dr. Matawalle has sparked concern among political observers and security experts alike. His attempts to block Matawalle’s reappointment appear to be rooted more in political rivalry than in any genuine concerns about Zamfara’s security. It’s no coincidence that this intensified campaign began just as discussions about a potential cabinet reshuffle surfaced. Dr. Matawalle’s growing influence, coupled with his steadfast loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has evidently made him a target for those who feel threatened by his rise.

For Nigerians, it is crucial to separate truth from politically motivated propaganda. The allegations against Dr. Matawalle are part of a coordinated campaign to undermine a dedicated public servant who has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s defence apparatus. As the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle plays an essential role in shaping security policy, a responsibility he takes seriously and executes with distinction.

The public is advised to view the recent protests and media blitz with caution. It is imperative to consider the context: Governor Lawal’s relentless pursuit to discredit Matawalle, despite the court’s injunction against these defamatory efforts. Rather than yield to such divisive tactics, Nigerians should remain vigilant, prioritizing the integrity of national discourse over political maneuvering.

In conclusion, let us reject efforts to smear individuals serving in crucial roles, particularly when these efforts lack factual foundation and threaten to undermine national security. The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, deserves due process and an unbiased evaluation, free from political interference.nmasking the Campaign of Calumny Against Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle*

Habib Usman

Media office