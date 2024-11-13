UBA, Mastercard introduce debit card with benefits, discounts to commemorate bank’s 75th anniversary

.Names Henrietta Ugboh as Independent Non-Executive Director

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has collaborated with Mastercard to launch a commemorative debit card in celebration of UBA’s 75th anniversary.

This collaboration aims to honor UBA’s long-standing customer relationships and enhance their banking experience with a range of offers and discounts across multiple platforms.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who spoke at the unveiling, highlighted that the card comes loaded with certain benefits aimed at rewarding customers, including limited 25% off purchases on Jumia and USD75 cashback on transactions made through AliExpress.

He added that this initiative symbolizes the shared vision between UBA and Mastercard towards empowering Africans by enhancing customer experience through secure and convenient transactions.

“This new card represents the deepening of our relationship and our shared mission to empower millions of Nigerians and Africans, by providing them with access to secure transactions and new opportunities across the continent,” Alawuba said.

The GMD also disclosed the bank’s plans to unveil similar products across all its subsidiaries.

“We are proud of this collaboration, and we are confident that Mastercard’s role in Africa will only grow stronger in the coming years,” he added.

Mark Elliott, Division President for Africa, Mastercard, expressed his appreciation for the UBA collaboration, emphasising its significance in supporting Africa’s digital economy. “We are excited to collaborate with UBA to celebrate this milestone and bring more value to customers across Africa. This commemorative card is more than just a product; it reflects our commitment to advancing financial inclusion and supporting Africans in accessing secure, convenient and impactful financial solutions.”

Elliott highlighted the immense opportunities within the African payment ecosystem and shared that Mastercard is eager to explore new opportunities with UBA. “Together with UBA, we are focused on delivering innovation that meet the evolving needs of the region, empowering individuals, and promoting digital growth across the continent,” he stated.

The launch of the commemorative debit card represents a significant step in UBA and Mastercard’s shared journey towards financial empowerment and innovation across Africa.

Meanwhile, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced the appointment of Henrietta Ugboh as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The appointment has been approved by the relevant regulatory bodies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria.

UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, CFR commenting on the appointment, said, “Henrietta Ugboh brings a track record of professional success, integrity and leadership, which will further strengthen the UBA Group Board, underlining once again the Group’s commitment to robust corporate governance.”

Ugboh holds a degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, an MBA from ESUT Business School, and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School’s Executive Management Program. She has over 30 years experience in banking with Citibank and is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FICA).

Elumelu added that with her considerable experience and expertise, which includes commercial banking, credit, and risk management, the UBA Board is delighted to welcome Mrs Ugboh to the Group Board, “We look forward to her invaluable contribution to the Group, as we continue to execute our unique growth strategy across Africa and globally.”

The Board also announced the retirement of Mrs. Owanari Duke, an Independent Non-Executive Director, who joined the UBA Group Board in October 2012.

During her tenure, Mrs. Duke provided distinguished leadership, serving on Committees of the Bank including the Board Governance Committee, Board Audit, Governance, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Board Credit Committee, Finance & General Purpose Committee and Statutory Audit Committee.

On behalf of the board, Mr. Elumelu expressed UBA’s deep appreciation to Mrs. Duke for her dedication and significant contributions to the Group, wishing her the best in her future endeavour.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than forty-five million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London, Paris and Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and related banking services