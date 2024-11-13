Rivers Crisis: Olayinka Tackles Okurounmu Over Tinubu Criticism

Favour Ishember, Abuja.

Afenifere Chieftain, Dr. Femi Okurounmu, has been advised to steer clear of controversies that could tarnish his reputation as an elder statesman, particularly when he may have personal biases.

This warning comes after Dr.

Okurounmu accused President Bola Tinubu of being passive regarding the ongoing crisis in Rivers State.

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to Federal Capital Territory Minister,Barr. Nyesom Wike, questioned Dr. Okurounmu’s expectations from President Tinubu.

Olayinka highlighted Dr. Okurounmu’s surprising disregard for Governor Sim Fubara’s disobedience to court judgments, which poses a significant threat to democracy and peace in Nigeria .

Dr. Okurounmu had alleged that Wike orchestrated the Rivers crisis, to which Olayinka responded, asking when Wike expressed intentions for Governor Fubara to serve as his surrogate.

Olayinka emphasized that, as an elder, Dr. Okurounmu should reflect on his role in Fubara’s governorship.

Olayinka pointed out several concerns, including:Ignoring Judicial Rulings: Governor Fubara’s disregard for court judgments, particularly the nullification of the Rivers State 2024 budget.

“Was it Wike that has been illegally using three members out of the 32-member State House of Assembly to carry out legislative business in Rivers State, including passing the State Budget as well as screening and confirming commissioners, when the constitution says that budget can only be passed by two-third of the Assembly members?

Constitutional Violations: Fubara’s use of only three assembly members to pass the state budget and confirm commissioners, contrary to the constitution’s two-thirds requirement.

Disregard for the Rule of Law: Fubara’s actions undermine democracy and peace in Nigeria.

“And is it not shocking that Dr Okurounmu had chosen to ignore the danger Governor Fubara’s deliberate affronts on the rule of law pose to democracy and peace in Nigeria?”

Olayinka questioned Dr. Okurounmu’s expectations from President Tinubu, asking if he wanted the President to override judicial decisions and support Fubara’s alleged lawlessness.

Dr. Okurounmu, a former senator, was previously suspended by his colleagues, holding the record as the first of seven senators suspended since 1999.