Reps query NAHCOM over 2024 Hajj fund disbursement

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Investigation of the National Hajj Commission and FCT Muslim Pilgrims Board over the 2024 Hajj exercise has queried the Commission over discrepancies in subsidies to pilgrims.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Sada Soli, during a hearing on the matter on Tuesday accused NAHCON of doing this for personal gains of certain interests.

Commissioner for Operations, NAHCON, Prince Olarewaju Elegushi, had represented the Chairman of the Commission, Abdullahi Saleh Usman, but Soli insisted he must appear in person.

Soli insisted the Commissioner must call the Chairman on the phone while the hearing was ongoing to appear by himself.

Querying the Commissioner, Soli said, “How come you are giving subsidy, full subsidy, half subsidy and some none and they are all Nigerians.”

But the Commissioner said those who did not enjoy the subsidy came after they had closed the registration of pilgrims who would enjoy that subsidy.

Soli said, “As long as they are Nigerians and pilgrims they are to enjoy the same privilege. We are speaking for the average Nigerian who would save money for five years and yet they would go to Saudi and you would mess them up because of simple things to do.

“Be disciplined and do the right thing and close your eyes, you must not bring enterprise in what people spend their lives to invest in. You are giving subsidies at will because you have been given the authority. Who gave you the subsidy? Did the Federal Government tell you what to do with it? You are selective because it will favour you at the end of the day.”

The Committee grilled the Commission on the disparity in basic travel allowances and

exchange rates for pilgrims as well as patronising foreign airlines for the Hajj at the detriment of local carriers among other issues.

Soli said the matter would be followed to a logical conclusion without fear or favour.

A member of the Committee, Hon Mohammed Umar Bio, who moved the motion for the probe said despite the huge resources made available for the 2024 Hajj, it was a failure.

“Despite the huge amount of money by Nigerian pilgrims, NAHCON also received support of N90 billion from the Federal Government. We are surprised by all this inflow that NAHCON has shown an abysmal performance in 2024,,” he said.

Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Usman, who later joined the hearing admitted to the malfeasance within the agency.

Soli, while addressing the NAHCON boss, told him the agency was dirty.

“Mr Chairman, I pity you. You are in an organisation that is very dirty. NAHCON is very dirty,” Soli said.

“Yes, I agree, ” the NAHCON chairman responded.

Earlier in his welcome address, Soli said it was the duty of the Committee to ensure future Hajj operations are a source of pride for Nigeria, and that every pilgrim’s journey is safe, organised, and spiritually fulfilling.

“Today marks a significant step in our ongoing effort to address the various challenges faced by Nigerian pilgrims during the most recent Hajj operations and to ensure we develop comprehensive solutions that improve future pilgrimages.

“As you are aware, the Hajj is one of the most important spiritual journeys for millions of Muslims around the world, including many Nigerians. It is a deeply personal and transformative experience, one that pilgrims invest a great deal of faith, time, and resources into. Unfortunately, this year’s Hajj was met with several operational difficulties and complaints from our citizens, many of whom felt that the services provided did not meet the standards they expected.

“These challenges, ranging from logistical issues to inadequate services, are what have brought us here today. The House of Representatives has mandated this committee to carry out a thorough investigation into the root causes of these problems and to recommend strategies that will prevent their recurrence in the future.

“I want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all stakeholders present here today, from officials of NAHCON to travel agencies, airlines, and other service providers, as well as the pilgrims who have come forward with their experiences. Your participation is vital to the success of this process. This hearing is not just about identifying problems, but also about working together to find solutions that will ensure future Hajj operations are seamless, efficient, and worthy of the expectations placed upon them.

“The insights, experiences, and recommendations shared during these hearings will play a critical role in informing our final report, which will be submitted to the House. We are committed to transparency, thoroughness, and fairness in this investigation, and we ask for your full cooperation in making this process as productive as possible.”