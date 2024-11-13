25.2 C
Opinion

Rented Crowd And APC Akida Leader With Zamfara State Government Buses Embarks On Campaigns Of Calumny At DSS Office

by Editor058

 

The orchestrated campaign of calumny against the Honourable Minister of State for Defence H.E Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle MON by a group of street orchins recruited by the leader of APC AKIDA Tijjani Ramallan is very preposterous and indecent.
This is politics too far, Ramadan has been attacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR right from campaign days. He never supported or participated in APC activities, he has been jealous of Matawalle loyalty to our President.
Tijjani Ramallan has been sponsoring Banditry and romancing with criminals.
The leader of the APC AKIDA Tijjani Ramallan is being sponsored by the state government to attack the person of Dr Matawalle. It is expected that by now the DSS should have arrested him . He has found himself as a willing tool to be manipulated by Governor Dauda Lawal in attacking Dr Matawalle.
The earlier smear campaign embarked by zamfara state government which was stopped by a court order has forced them to shift to the use of APC AKIDA to carry out their mischief.
What zamfara people need is good governance and not wasting the state resources in trying to pull Matawalle down.
Pull him down syndrome pays no body.

Godiya Hamza

Media Analyst

