Ondo Guber: Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Governors Storm Akure To Drum Up Support For Aiyedatiwa

Lagos State Governor and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji on Wednesday stormed Akure, to solicit support for the APC and its candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, who arrived at the Akure Airport at 11:44am along with Governor Abiodun, was welcomed by a large crowd of APC supporters and members.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, later joined other Governors and party leaders to welcome the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, who touched down at the Akure airport at 12 noon.

The Vice President is leading the mega rally to drum up support for the candidate of APC, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Also expected at the APC mega rally holding at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park, Akure are the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullai Ganduje, other APC Governors, Members of the National Assembly and party stalwarts to drum up support of the candidature of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.