.Idahosa is deputy gov

.Names Ikhilor as SSG, Osagie, Attorney-General, Oshiomhole’s son, health commissioner-designate

.Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others congratulate governor

.I brought innovations into Edo economy — Obaseki

Okpebholo sworn in as Edo gov, vows to probe Obaseki for not inaugurating 14 assembly members in 2019

The newly elected Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, were sworn in on Tuesday.

The Chief Justice of the state, Daniel Okungbowa, administered the oath to the state’s number one and two citizens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

They both pledged to uphold the constitution, work within its dictates, and ensure the well-being of the people of the state.

Supporters of the party at the stadium cheered throughout the oath-taking ceremony, marking the beginning of a new administration in the state.

However, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to probe the non inauguration of 14 members of the State House of Assembly in 2019 by his predecessor Godwin Obaseki.

He disclosed this on Tuesday while delivering his acceptance speech after being sworn in as the 5th Executive Governor of the State.

Also, he promised to prioritize the welfare of civil servants, as well as strengthen the judiciary to enable it administer justice freely and promptly.

He said: “Recall that on the 17th of June, 2019, 14 members of the Edo State House of Assembly were denied inauguration into the 7th Assembly. It was a big blow to our democracy. My administration will setup a panel of inquiry to investigate the remote cause of this incident to avert such occurrence.

“The delay and refusal by the previous administration to swear in the three judges recommended by the National Judicial Council is indeed regrettable. The Chief Judge will look into this and take necessary action without delay.

“Our traditional institution shall be given the necessary support to play their roles as the custodian of our rich cultural heritage.

“It is in recognition of this that my administration shall support the decision of the federal government to uphold the Oba of Benin, as the exclusive owner of the returned artifacts that were looted away by the colonial forces during the Benin massacre of 1897.

“My administration is ready to link communities that are yet to be linked to the national grid to ensure that they have electricity,” he said.

In his speech, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noted that Okpebholo’s election is a decision made by the entire state.

This gathering is proudly sponsored by the will of the people. We are here because you have spoken eloquently and decisively.

“Election of Monday Okpebholo as governor and Dennis Idahosa as deputy governor is not the victory of one man, but an achievement of the entire state,” he noted.

While noting that elections do bring joy and division, Shettima, however, urged Governor Okpebholo to shun politics of bitterness to enable him deliver on his campaign promises.

“A leader must overcome this in order to deliver on his promises to the people. Election is over, the atmosphere that nourishes that mentality must be dismantled instantly,” he added.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has announced Barr. Musa U. Ikhilor as Secretary to State Government (SSG); Hon. Samson Osagie PhD as Attorney General and Commissioner For Justice; and Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole as Commissioner for Health.

The nomination of Osagie and Oshiomhole will be confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly when they are forwarded soon by Governor Okpebholo.

Barr. Ikhilor was born on the 6th of August 1980 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Edo State. Barr. Ikhilor attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained an LL.B in 2008 (Second class Upper Division). In 2009, he obtained a B.L. (Second class Upper Division) at the Nigerian Law School and was enrolled as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In 2017, Barr. Ikhilor proceeded to acquire his Masters degree in Telecommunications Law (LL.M) from same Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Barr. Ikhilor has over 11 years of experience in Legislative Drafting, Parliamentary Administration, Lawmaking procedure and processes, Constitutional drafting and amendment, and general Legislative Governance issues working in various capacities at the National Assembly.

In 2019, he was appointed as a Consultant to the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he has been closely analysing and reviewing matters on Gender Equity, Human Rights, and strengthening Institutions of Government and creating efficient and transparent processes and systems to deliver Good Governance.

Also in 2019, he was appointed as Senior Special Assistant and later Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who also doubled as the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

In May 2022, he was assigned to act as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when the substantive Chief of Staff resigned to contest in the 2023 parliamentary elections.

In June 2022, Barr. Ikhilor was appointed by the Supreme of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Notary Public.

Barr. Ikhilor is active in Business, Corporate Legal Practice and social works where he serves as the Managing Partner of Springfield Legal Consult and as the Executive Director & Board of Trustees member of Amana Legacy Foundation. In addition to these roles, he also provides consultancy services to several private and public sector entities. He is married with children.

Dr. Samson Osagie, the nominee for State Attorney-General, is a private legal practitioner having been called to the Nigerian Bar on March 22nd, 1995.

He is also the current vice president of the African Bar Association (West African Region).

Born on November 11, 1967, Dr. Osagie hails from Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

He was a two term member of the Edo State House of Assembly and also the House of Representatives where he rose to the position of the Minority Whip.

He has been involved in intensive Legal practice across Nigeria and the African continent.

He holds a First degree in Law from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, a qualifying Certificate for Law practice from the Nigerian Law School, a triple Master degrees in Law, Public Administration and International Relations. He also bagged a Doctorate Degree in Political Economy and Development Studies.

He has been Legal Adviser, Solicitor, and Consultant to many Corporate Organizations and development partners.

Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole’s academic journey began at St. Anne’s Primary School, followed by Command Secondary School, where. He later pursued higher education at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

Oshiomhole enrolled at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA. where he obtained a Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH, majoring in Environmental Health, Toxicology, and Disaster Management).

His academic pursuits continued at Harvard University, Boston ,where he underwent postgraduate training in Clinical Research and at Queen Mary University, London, where he studied Gastroenterology.

.Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others congratulate governor

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Senator Monday Okpebholo on his inauguration today as the Governor of Edo State.

In his message, President Tinubu urged Governor Okpebholo to diligently work to enhance the living standards of the people of Edo State and make a significant impact during his tenure.

Following his triumph in the state governorship election held on September 21, 2024, Okpebholo officially took over from former governor Godwin Obaseki.

Reflecting on the transition, President Tinubu noted that after eight years under Obaseki’s administration, Edo State is rejoining the ranks of the All Progressives Congress.

He emphasised the importance of Governor Okpebholo justifying the confidence placed in him and the APC while fostering true democracy and effective governance in the state.

The President encouraged Okpebholo to empower the Legislature and other vital government institutions throughout his administration, underscoring that a robust and independent legislature is essential for achieving democratic good governance.

Expressing concerns, President Tinubu lamented the previous administration’s attempts to undermine the legislative branch, which hindered its effectiveness for much of its tenure.

Additionally, President Tinubu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the successful conduct of the Edo Governorship Election and encouraged the Commission to strive for even greater excellence in the upcoming Ondo Governorship Election, scheduled for November 16, 2024.

The President celebrated this milestone as a new chapter in Edo State’s democratic journey and rejoiced with the people of Edo for this momentous occasion.

Also, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday congratulated the newly sworn in Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, describing his assumption into office as the beginning of a new chapter in Edo State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, urged the people of Edo State at home and in the diaspora to rally around the new Governor for the development and growth of the State.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, wished Governor Okpebholo and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, a very successful tenure.

He said, “It gives me great pleasure today to be in Benin for the inauguration of Senator Monday Okpebholo as the new Governor of Edo State. I believe that his assumption into office will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Edo State.

“Looking at his track records, I am convinced Governor Okpebholo will justify the confidence the great people of Edo State reposed in him with greater performance in office, and I wish him a very successful tenure.

“I believe that Governor Okpebholo has the heart to transform Edo State. He has the heart to touch the lives of the people and make life meaningful for the people of Edo State.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who attended Okpebholo’s inauguration ceremony held at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin today, also reassured his Edo counterpart of necessary support to make the best of his time as a governor.